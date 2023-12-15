Every Movie Godzilla Ranked From Worst To First

There's a reason why, nearly 70 years after his creation, Godzilla retains the title King of Monsters. From the days when he was a soberingly urgent and abstract metaphor for atomic warfare (played by various men in elaborate suits) to his rise as a contemporary titan of blockbuster filmmaking (now rendered with all the spectacle CGI can provide), he is easily one of the most enduring characters in cinema.

These days, fans of the iconic Kaiju have been lucky enough to enjoy multiple versions of the character within the past few years alone. While American film studio Legendary Pictures has turned the character into the center of a cinematic universe, Funimation, Toho International, and Netflix have developed their own reimaginings of Godzilla based out of Japan.

Despite his celebrated cultural status, however, not every version of Godzilla is created equal. For this ranked list, the writer used their own experience with the character, considering every iteration and assessing them in terms of in-universe feats, design evolution, and their impact on the franchise at large to determine which Godzilla reigns supreme.