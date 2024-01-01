How Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child Of Fire Sets Up Part 2

Every time a new Zack Snyder movie comes out, divisive reactions are expected, and "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire" is no exception. While audiences have been a lot more positive about the science fiction epic than critics have been, what the film's legacy will ultimately be could end up hinging on the additions that the director's cut makes.

Still, even more so, the second half of the story, "Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver," will determine how the space opera plays out among the rest of the director's filmography. The major thing that viewers will likely notice about the first part is that it doesn't resolve the main conflict between the Motherworld and the rebels of Veldt. As such, what we can expect from the upcoming "Rebel Moon" sequel is that it will likely be centered around the battle that the first film is setting up. This is because the movie feels a lot like "Seven Samurai" or "The Magnificent Seven," only if those classic films were split up into two parts.

Of course, the lingering memory that many fans will be stuck wondering about is how Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) managed to survive his battle with Kora (Sofia Boutella). Considering the shocking ending reveal that the character is some kind of android or cyborg, we could see a very different type of fighting capability from Atticus in the "Rebel Moon" sequel.