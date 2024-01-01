How Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child Of Fire Sets Up Part 2
Every time a new Zack Snyder movie comes out, divisive reactions are expected, and "Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire" is no exception. While audiences have been a lot more positive about the science fiction epic than critics have been, what the film's legacy will ultimately be could end up hinging on the additions that the director's cut makes.
Still, even more so, the second half of the story, "Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver," will determine how the space opera plays out among the rest of the director's filmography. The major thing that viewers will likely notice about the first part is that it doesn't resolve the main conflict between the Motherworld and the rebels of Veldt. As such, what we can expect from the upcoming "Rebel Moon" sequel is that it will likely be centered around the battle that the first film is setting up. This is because the movie feels a lot like "Seven Samurai" or "The Magnificent Seven," only if those classic films were split up into two parts.
Of course, the lingering memory that many fans will be stuck wondering about is how Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) managed to survive his battle with Kora (Sofia Boutella). Considering the shocking ending reveal that the character is some kind of android or cyborg, we could see a very different type of fighting capability from Atticus in the "Rebel Moon" sequel.
What does the ending reveal about Atticus mean for Part 2?
This also raises the question of how the rebels might be able to kill the admiral at all in the second film. As we saw with Jimmy (Anthony Hopkins), the robots in this universe are particularly durable, so we don't really know how hardy someone like Atticus could actually be.
As for characters who weren't so lucky to survive the first film, we likely won't be seeing any more of Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), Kai (Charlie Hunnam), and Harmada (Jena Malone). All the same, with a large ensemble of cast members still alive for the big battle in the sequel, there should be plenty of characters left to fill up the remaining screen time.
Considering Darrian's death in the first film, it's also possible that we could see the remainder of the Bloodaxe rebellion joining the fight in "Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver." As viewers will likely recall, only a few members of the group volunteered to join Darrian in aiding the rebels of Veldt, but now, with their leader dead, Darrian's sister, Devra (Cleopatra Coleman), could easily motivate the rest of the Bloodaxes to avenge their fallen members.
In fact, if the second film follows the common formula of having everything look like the protagonists are doomed during the finale, only for them to be saved at the last second, Devra and the Bloodaxes are the most likely to ride in with the cavalry, turn the tide of battle, and save the day.
At least two characters have changed sides for the sequel
Still, there are two other characters who we'll probably be seeing a lot more of in "Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver." Both Aris (Sky Yang) and Jimmy changed over from the empire's side and joined the rebels. However, as both were left behind during most of the events in the first film, we'll likely see a lot more development for them in the sequel.
Finally, Kora's adopted father, Balisarius (Fra Fee), will likely figure largely into the events of "Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver." This is because he and Kora both want desperately to murder one another more than anything. Furthermore, being that he's the leader of the Motherworld's armies, killing him could also release the empire's stranglehold on the galaxy or at least give the rebels a chance to capitalize on the loss of such a major player on the opposing side.
Of course, being that the plan for the "Rebel Moon" franchise is to turn it into a shared cinematic universe, it's also possible that Balisarius will be held back for another story, one that will take place after the climactic battle of the second film. Either way, with the upcoming sequel set to release this coming spring on April 19, 2024, fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out what will be coming next and whether the project will be considered successful enough to lead to future stories set in the "Rebel Moon" universe.