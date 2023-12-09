Disney's Historic Year Of Movie And TV Show Bombs Explained

It's been a rough year for Disney. In addition to the lingering chaos of the company's politically beleaguered 2022, the company's stock price has dropped significantly, while Disney+ has continued to struggle despite the gargantuan sums of money poured into it. The return of Bob Iger at the end of 2022 signaled a potential resurgence, but the once-and-future CEO quickly torpedoed his own public image, making himself an outspoken enemy of the Hollywood unions during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. And to top it all off, this year's release calendar has been a constant stream of critical flops and box office bombs.

There have been some high points. "Elemental" bounced back from what looked like certain doom thanks to a long theatrical tail, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" wrapped up one of the MCU's most popular subseries in stellar fashion, and "Loki" Season 2 gave Disney+ something to be proud of. But overall, Disney has struggled severely at both the box office and on Disney+, failing to retain the audience interest you'd expect for such an industry titan.

Why the downturn across so many different projects and properties? Part of the answer surely lies in an overall franchise fatigue — a decline in passion for brands like Marvel and "Star Wars" that's been accompanied by a collapse in quality. The company's complicated public image certainly plays a role as well. For a more complete explanation, we're going through some of Disney's biggest 2023 releases and exploring what really went wrong.