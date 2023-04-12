Director Makoto Shinkai On The Anime Artistry Of Suzume - Exclusive Interview

In some ways, the story feels closer in tone to the dream logic of Hayao Miyazaki's movies than to your past work. How much were you inspired by Miyazaki for this film?

The effect of Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli is not unique to this film. A large part of why I became an animation director is because of what Studio Ghibli has achieved over the years. Whether it's a conscious decision or a subconscious decision, there are certain effects that the studio had on my own works.

Specific to "Suzume," I've paid certain homages to Ghibli films. For example, when Suzume is traveling in the car, [you can hear the] "Kiki's Delivery Service" theme song, ["Rouge Message"]. That's the same theme song that Kiki listened to in the opening of "Kiki's Delivery Service."

In bringing these Easter eggs into the film, what I wanted to do was make Suzume's world almost [an] extension of our own reality, because we're dealing with a very heavy theme, the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, which happened in real life, but it also happened in Suzume's world. How do you bridge those two realities and bring them into the same context? I would argue most if not all of the Japanese population, and younger kids especially, saw Ghibli films. So they would've seen "Kiki's Delivery Service" in the same way that in the film Suzume [has] seen that movie. Saying that Ghibli exists inside the world of Suzume brings her world much closer to our own reality and makes that very relatable.

With regards to the fantasy components, I didn't set out to make a movie as an homage to the Ghibli films or [to pay] respects to Miyazaki himself, but rather, as I developed a story, it demanded certain fantasy elements. That is because, at its core, this film deals with the 2011 earthquake. And with that backdrop, a young girl is coming of age and has to overcome certain challenges and difficulties that she herself is bearing the burden [of] at a very young age.

This film wasn't intended to be a documentary or exposition. It was always intended to be placed into the context of entertainment. So when thinking about what the story required, naturally I leaned more towards the fantasy side — a moving chair, a talking cat, the worm. [There are] certain expressions that you would almost feel in everyday life, but adding a fantasy component to it is how I bridged that gap as well.