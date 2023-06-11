Biggest Age Gaps Between A James Bond Actor And A Bond Girl

There are a few things that everyone thinks about in relation to James Bond – fancy cars, impossible gadgets, the way he likes his martinis prepared, and the fact that he frequently romances much younger women. Each era of 007 has seen its fair share of changes, but one thing that has held true from Sean Connery through Daniel Craig is that "James Bond" movies almost always feature actresses that are at least a decade younger than the man playing Bond.

In fact, it remained so prevalent that as recently as the release of 2015's "Spectre," it made headlines that Monica Bellucci was to play a rare "older" Bond girl that would be charming the superspy — to which the always outspoken Craig told an interviewer (via NME), "I think you mean the charms of a woman his own age." Of course, Craig's Bond also played opposite several women over 15 years his junior, but he doesn't cast the movies so he can hardly be blamed for that.

The fact of the matter is that every single Bond portrayer has had a significant age gap between himself and one or more of the women who have played one of his beautiful and deadly allies or enemies — or most often, a combination of the two — across the decades-long franchise. As a note, just to keep things consistent, all ages mentioned in this feature were at the time of each movie's release, rather than when it was in production.