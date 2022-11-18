Daniel Craig Confirms He Has No Regrets About Leaving James Bond Behind

While each actor moved on from the James Bond franchise when their time ended, no one has done it with such spectacular flair as Daniel Craig. He knew he needed the finality that came with his Bond's death in "No Time to Die," telling the Los Angeles Times that it was necessary, so the franchise could continue. He remembers telling co-producer Barbara Broccoli, "So let's kill my character off and go find another Bond and go find another story. Start at [age] 23, start at 25, start at 30."

But he also admits that he needed his character to die so that he, personally, could move on. "I don't want to go back," Craig said. "I suppose I should be so lucky if they were to ask me back, but the fact is I need to move on from it. The sacrifice that he makes in the movie was for love and there's no greater sacrifice. So it seemed like a good thing to end on."

Craig admits that he doesn't have a plan now that Bond is done, and the success of "Knives Out" was as much a surprise to him as it was to everyone else. But as a husband and father, he's excited to go forward choosing the roles that interest him the most. "I have a family that I need to be with most of the time until they hate me, and then I can go away and do some work," he said. "That's more important to me right now."