The untold truth of Sean Connery

Born to a working class family in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1930, Thomas Sean Connery had a childhood that belied the glamorous life for which he was eventually destined, including leaving school at an early age to begin working to help his family get by.

Like many young people, Connery did not immediately gravitate to what would become his very successful career. Instead, he joined the Royal Navy at the age of 16, about a year after World War II ended, where his website's biography page notes that he got tattoos honoring his parents ("Mum and Dad") and his homeland of Scotland ("Scotland Forever"). His dedication to his heritage and upbringing were clearly a focal point of his youth. He spent not quite three years in the Navy, earning the title of Able Seaman assigned to the HMS Formidable. However, he was discharged at the age of 19 due to duodenal ulcers, an affliction which ran in his family.