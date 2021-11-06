Nearly 28% Think This Is Daniel Craig's Worst James Bond Movie

Longtime fans of the James Bond film series — or Daniel Craig, the actor who has played the Ian Fleming-created super-spy since 2006 — are watching a major turning point unfold in the franchise. The latest Bond installment, "No Time to Die," finally hit theaters on October 7 after a slew of COVID-19-related delays. It's a date that now marks the official endpoint for Craig's five-film run as James Bond, aka 007.

By and large, Craig's swan song was well received by critics and moviegoers alike. As of this writing, "No Time to Die" has an 84% Certified Fresh score and an 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Of Craig's performance in the film, Salon's review states, "[He] is as cool as ever as Bond, and he commences with his derring-do, dispatching baddies with considerable aplomb. He is unflappable driving his souped-up Aston Martin, even when he does donuts to foil his pursuers." Additionally, the Boston Globe review includes this line: "With this fifth and final go-round, it's clear who the best Bond is. It's Craig, Daniel Craig."

In the eyes of some fans, like the Boston Globe, Craig's 007 is the best of the bunch — arguably even better than the role's originator, Sean Connery. However, not all of Craig's entries have been received with the same level of enthusiasm as "No Time to Die." One film is quite divisive amongst the fanbase, and a recent Looper survey is further proof of this sentiment.