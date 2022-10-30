Here's Why American Horror Story Has Kept Us Screaming For Over A Decade

In 2011, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's 12-episode miniseries about a family as haunted as their new house, "American Horror Story," debuted on FX. Four years later, it was setting viewership records for the network (per Variety) and although its response and ratings have ebbed and flowed in the decade-plus since its inception, the little anthology that could (and did) still has enough pull to earn itself a renewal through Season 13.

Given the decibel level of the series' most visible fandom, it's easy to assume that, as Vulture reports, "a vocal, rabid social-media presence is what kept the franchise afloat." But to claim the show's more extreme fan base is the sole reason for its success is not only to ignore the fact that it had to be good enough to develop that fandom in the first place; it's also to ignore the numbers. If one were to add up the followers on all the social media accounts that reportedly joined in (for example) the AHS Zone's recent lashing out against the network (per Twitter) — including AHS Daily, AHS Source, Horror Story News, AHS News Feed, and the AHS Zone — one would land on a sum (roughly 116,000) that comprises less than 3.5% of one of the series' lowest-rated seasons, "AHS: Apocalypse," which still drew close to 3.4 million viewers each episode (via Decider).

And yet, the series' audience does hold half the answer to the question. To a degree nearly unprecedented in network television, "American Horror Story" manages to speak, with relative consistency, to both our individual need to explore ourselves and our demons through its narratives, as well as our collective need to process the horrors and failing of our society as a whole.