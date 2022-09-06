The Rings Of Power Cast Members Name Their Favorite Tolkien Characters - Exclusive

The first introduction that mainstream audiences had to Tolkien's world came through the book "The Hobbit," which was published way back in 1937. In that book, the first character we meet is the one and only Bilbo Baggins, a warm, comfortable Hobbit bachelor whose more adventurous Tookish side quickly pulls him into an unexpected quest.

From the jump, the lovable Halfling hero has been a fan favorite, and it's a preference that a few of the "Rings of Power" cast members share. When Disa actress Sophia Nomvete was asked who her favorite character was, the actress replied, "This might be an obvious and a cliché, but I'm going to go with Bilbo." The actress followed this up by explaining, "He possesses so much heart ... He's driven by so many forces and feelings and his mind is so busy, and I want to follow him wherever he goes. He's got to be my favorite if I had to pick."

Her on-screen partner, Owain Arthur, followed suit, saying, "Do you know what? I'm going to agree with you. You sold it to me," finishing with the punchy line, "You're a savage if you don't like Bilbo."

After a bit of mulling, Trystan Gravelle, who plays Pharazôn, came up with the same answer in a separate interview. "I'm going to go with Bilbo because I'd like to think of myself as an Elf, but deep down, I know that's not the case." Gravelle detailed his choice by explaining, "Usually, with the scale of everything around, you feel so small in this world and helpless sometimes, but you go along for the journey. You run the gauntlet and have all these emotions. So you are a Hobbit, essentially." Aren't we all?