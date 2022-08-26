Lloyd Owen, Ema Horvath, And Maxim Baldry Talk Númenóreans, Rings Of Power, And Galenas - Exclusive Interview

Ema, what is your character's name, and why was she created for the show?

Horvath: Her name is Eärien. She's the baby of the family. I think she was created because the schism that happens on the island also needs to be reflected within the family. She serves a plot function in that sense. She also replaces the feminine hole that's been left by the loss of our mother. At least, she's trying her hardest this season to be as much of a mother as she can be to her very troubled brother.



Lloyd, Elendil is the definition of a patriarch. Aragorn, who's your favorite character, is still shouting his name as a battle cry thousands of years after he dies. He's the friend of Elvish lords; he's the founder of kingdoms. What kind of burden comes with playing a character this important in Tolkien's legendarium?

Owen: [It's] a tremendous responsibility, but also paired with a great excitement, because as you'll know, there are certain signposts along the way as to who this man is. Obviously, we have to get to the last alliance of Elves and men. But the great Tolkien themes throughout are the hero's journey.

As we find Elendil at the beginning, and particularly, which I love, from what J.D. [Payne] and Patrick [McKay] have invented having introduced Eärien ... [They've] also introduced this idea of [him] having lost his wife, lost the mother of his children, and the turbulence within the family that causes with that grief. It's a man at the beginning of this story who is trying to bring everything together and keep his life as simple as possible.

But the problem is his heart is Elvish and his mind is Númenórean. The contrast and the difficulty between those two things is an internal struggle for him, which is also reflected in his family. What we're seeing is someone who might not perhaps want to go on that journey, but that is his fate. He's going to become more and more aware of fate, because every character in Tolkien's world understands there is a fate to walk through.