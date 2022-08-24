Cynthia Addai-Robinson And Trystan Gravelle Dish On Númenorian Politics And Complex Characters - Exclusive Interview

As far as your characters in "[The] Rings of Power," the first question I have is, how much of Númenor, as far as you're allowed to say, are we going to get to see in the 1st season?

Addai-Robinson: The 1st season is really about introducing it because there are a lot of viewers who are not going to be familiar with Númenor, and for those who are familiar with Númenor, this is the first time they're getting to see it depicted on screen. So initially, it's about introducing it, and the audience is going to have that introduction. There are also going to be characters that ... It's sort of through the eyes of characters. You will be in awe of this place that you've heard about and now you get to see in all its glory.

Cynthia, what is your [character's] official role in that governmental apparatus when the show starts? Do we officially know the character?

Addai-Robinson: Officially, I am playing Queen Míriel. Now, at this point in time, when we're meeting her in the story, she is the Queen Regent. As Queen Regent, she is not fully yet queen, but she is essentially [the] woman in charge. When we are first introduced to Númenor, it is at a time of relative peace and stability, a civilization at the height of its wealth, its power. And she intends to keep it that way. But as we know, throughout history and even [in] real life currently, it's never simple. It's never so easy. You have a lot of people who believe that the way forward should be based [on] a different idea of what that is. So she is navigating her people through a segment of society that believes in maintaining and holding on to tradition and the Elven ways. And there are also people who believe in moving forward and leaving that behind and modernizing, innovating, progressing. That's what we're seeing as we first are introduced to Númenor.