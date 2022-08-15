Morfydd Clark And Charlie Vickers Talk Language And Backstory In Rings Of Power — Exclusive Interview

Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers are set to play two key characters in Prime Video's upcoming "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" streaming series. The show is one of the most expensive entertainment projects to date and has been in production for years now. Season 1 was filmed in New Zealand, where Clark and Vickers joined an enormous ensemble cast as they brought a new perspective to Middle-earth history via a story set in the Second Age, thousands of years before "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" stories take place.

With an exciting new chapter of Tolkien's mythos about to unfold, we were excited to have a chance to catch up with Clark and Vickers to discuss how they're acclimating to a project this massive. Both are playing characters who come with a steep set of challenges. Clark will be following in the footsteps of Cate Blanchett by portraying the immortal (though much younger) Galadriel. Vickers will be tackling the task of bringing the human Halbrand (a non-canonical character invented for the series) to life on the streaming screen.

Both actors have already spent significant time together on the set, and they seem ready for the adventures that await. From favorite characters to language affiliations to mysterious backstories, here are some of the actors' thoughts on their upcoming foray into Middle-earth.