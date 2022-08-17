Nazanin Boniadi And Ismael Cruz Córdova Talk Forbidden Love And More In Rings Of Power - Exclusive Interview

We already know that you guys play "forbidden love." The most obvious factor here is that Arondir is an Elf and Bronwyn is a human. Every time in Tolkien's writings when that pairing comes up, it isn't just rare, it's specific and special. There's always a purpose behind it, especially the way Tolkien would use it. What can we expect that you're allowed to talk about in the on-screen version of the romance between your two characters?

Boniadi: There's not only the aspect of an Elf and a human coming together that's forbidden, but there's a huge power dynamic. I play a Southlander whose ancestors were on the wrong side of history — they chose evil over good. They are paying the price now — the Southland is — for that decision, and they're trying to redeem themselves and liberate themselves from the Elves, who are occupying and watching over them. Arondir being tasked with this, and us being in this romance, it's multilayered. [There's] the fact that I'm a single mother [with] a rebellious teenage son and how that plays out, and how my people and his people frown on this relationship.

Córdova: Also, in this work, you're going to be able to see deeper into the hierarchy that exists even within the Elves. It's not just one big swatch of Elves with a perceived goodness throughout. We'll be able to see the layers of why this is forbidden and why not, and how it falls in that hierarchy itself.

Boniadi: Also, can I add that I love the idea in this day and age, particularly that from the outside ... It's an Elf and a human, but our underlying similarities — our love for nature, our curiosity for the other, all the things that we've talked about between us — the commonality that bonds us is stronger than what divides us. That's a really important message for today.

Yes. Even in Tolkien's writing, the Children of Ilúvatar — they're all the children.

Boniadi: Yes.