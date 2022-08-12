Robert Aramayo Sheds Light On A Younger Elrond In Rings Of Power - Exclusive Interview

Your character is a lore master and a sage when we see him in "Lord of the Rings," but he gets a lot of fighting and action in the Second Age — a little bit further into the story than Season 1 here. How is that going to influence the way you present this guy who's going to become a loremaster, but he's got to lead armies, he's going to be at all these huge events wielding swords, and spears, and all that stuff?

For him, it's about duty. I'm not sure yet that he's realized his greatest strength, and he has many different parts of what he achieves in his life you could point to and be like, "That was amazing, and that was [also] amazing." He achieved this, and that's incredible. What's at the bottom of it is what is necessary. At this moment, [it is necessary] to serve something that's greater than himself.

I feel like when you've come from your dad and your mom served the world, and your brother created one of the greatest nations that's ever existed, and then here you are, the Herald of Gil-galad, it's a lot to live up to. It's a lot of pressure. He is connected, [and] his greatest decisions will come from that, will come from necessity, from need. That's where his choices come from, and love, emotionality.

When I read about him, I'm always really interested in the way that Tolkien talks about [how Elrond is] counted amongst the immortals, which is an interesting thing. Counted, it doesn't necessarily say that he is one. Technically, he's immortal, but to me, it suggests something interesting about what mortality means to him, and literally what mortality is inside of him. If you had to cut him up, he's immortal, but "What does half-elven mean?" was one of the most interesting questions about creating him.

I love the fact that he's got a little bit of Maiar in him, and so does Aragorn.

1/16th, I think.

Aragorn's a little bit less, but still, this isn't a cut and dry issue, right?

No, definitely not. He is the mutt of the legendarium. Everything feeds into him, and it's why he was given the choice in the first place. If you look at where he comes from — I read this thing — he's 1/16th Maiar and 8/16th this. It's mental if you wanted to break it down, so it makes a lot of sense that he was given the choice.