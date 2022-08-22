Markella Kavenagh And Megan Richards On Harfoots And Halflings In Rings Of Power - Exclusive Interview

It's no secret that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is going to need to create a lot of new characters for the show. J.R.R. Tolkien's original writings on the Second Age are sparse at best, and the source material that the showrunners are working from is even more limiting. This has led to the creation of new human, Elvish, and Dwarvish characters. There's also going to be a chunk of screen time devoted to one new group that was a surprising out-of-canon addition – Harfoots.

The nomadic proto-Hobbits are mentioned at the beginning of "Fellowship of the Ring" book, but there's no record of their presence or activities during the time of the "Rings of Power" story. This absence hasn't stopped the creators from diving in and coming up with their own early version of the Halfling community long before it ever reached the hallowed boundaries of the Shire.

Two of the characters that inhabit the hidden Harfoot world are Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot and Poppy Proudfellow, played by Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards, respectively. We had a chance to sit down remotely with the two Harfoot actors a couple of months before the show's premiere date to dig into the mysterious world surrounding their proto-Hobbit characters and their on-screen community.