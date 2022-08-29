Benjamin Walker Talks Gil-Galad's Dad, Leadership Styles, And Half A Million Gold Hand-Painted Leaves - Exclusive Interview

Who is his dad in the show? Did you pick, or did you leave it vague? Or are you not allowed to say?

You don't want to know ... yeah. You don't want to know.

You don't even have to say the name, but is that addressed, or is it something you've sidestepped the way Christopher Tolkien wished he did?

Trust me, you'll be happy. But also it's a bit like, "How did you saw the girl in half?" You don't want to know. Just enjoy it. She's in half, and now I'm going to put her back together, and everyone's going to be happy.

In his writings, Gil-galad doesn't rule over everyone, but he's the High King. There's this dynamic of almost a democracy mixed with a monarchy, as far as trying to organize and orchestrate all this resistance. Like you said, he's prescient. He's seeing ahead and people are not. How do you apply that in the story here? Is that on the screen right from day one here, when it premieres, or is he going to come into that role as time goes on?

Well, the Second Age is the coming of age of Middle Earth. If you imagine, we're all in our adolescence and starting to go on the paths that we're destined to exist on. But Gil-galad, as a leader ... What I think makes him a great leader and an inspiration to leaders out here in the outside world is that he can delegate and play to the strengths of those who serve with him, [and] he is aware of everything. Who has the strength to give those who serve under you the freedom to make their own decisions? There's bravery in that, and that's the kind of leadership that Middle Earth needs. How can I bring out the best in everyone?

I know that's kind of a non-answer answer, but it's one of the things that fascinates me about him. Yes, the way that he leads is with ... There is freedom within the structure. If he were a parent, he's the parent who lets the kid climb to the top of the tree, and when they're screaming, "Get me out of here!" he helps them climb down themselves.

I like that about him. He's not choppering in and, "Get over here, honey. I'll save you." No, it's like, "You got yourself up there, now get yourself down."