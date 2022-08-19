Owain Arthur And Sophia Nomvete Talk Dwarven Marriage, Strong Women, And Source Material - Exclusive Interview

Sophia Nomvete and Owain Arthur portray the characters of Princess Disa and Prince Durin IV in Prime Video's massive "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" streaming series. The show will explore the vast underground kingdom of Moria as part of the story. While fans of "The Lord of the Rings" may associate the subterranean wasteland with Balrogs, Orcs, and a general inky blackness, during "Rings of Power," the area is still a thriving kingdom bustling with busy Dwarves.

At this earlier point in Middle-earth history, Moria is called Khazad-dûm, and it's a wonder to behold. The kerfuffle with the Balrog (which will eventually drive the Dwarves out of their beloved home in a hurry) is still thousands of years in the future. In fact, when the show starts, Khazad-dûm is in its heyday, and it's ruled by Durin III, the third Dwarven king in a row to hold the same name (and likeness) as the oldest and greatest Dwarven king, Durin I. While Durin III is in charge, the aged king is supported by his son, Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and his wife, Disa (Sophia Nomvete).

Back in June, we had a chance to sit down with Arthur and Nomvete and ask them a few questions. The sprawling conversation covered Dwarven marriage, the indomitable traits of Dwarven women, Durin and Disa's personal relationship with one another, and what it was like to create Khazad-dûm when there's so little source material to work from. But we started with an essential question: Who are the actors' favorite Tolkien characters?