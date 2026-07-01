5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Legend Of Vox Machina

After starting as a bunch of voice actors live streaming their Dungeons & Dragons sessions, Critical Role has now blossomed into an entire multimedia empire. And while the actual "Critical Role" web series remains the centerpiece of that kingdom, it can be argued that the animated series "The Legend of Vox Machina" — which is based on events from the first Critical Role campaign — is an almost equally important pillar.

A must-watch for Dungeons & Dragons fans while also being plenty accessible to any fantasy lover, "Vox Machina" has scored massive critical acclaim and its upcoming fifth season puts it among the longest-running Amazon Prime Video original series ever. Sister series "The Mighty Nein," which is based on the second Critical Role campaign, is also doing well and already has a second season in development. But as fans wait for Season 5 of "Vox Machina" and Season 2 of "The Mighty Nein," they are left searching for similar shows to fill the void.

Just going through the best TV shows based on video games is definitely a good place to start, though "Vox Machina" fans are likely looking for something a little more Dungeons & Dragons-flavored. The following five shows are very much that. All of them bring similar action-fantasy vibes, most of them are based on gaming properties, and one is even specifically Dungeons & Dragons-adjacent.