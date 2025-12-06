A Fantasy TV Series On Prime Video Is A Must-Watch For Dungeons & Dragons Fans

Critical Role started life as a simple Dungeons & Dragons game, played by voice actors and streamed over the internet. It has since spawned an enormous fandom with multiple spin-offs taking place in the world created by Critical Role Dungeon Master Matt Mercer — including a recent animated series streaming on Prime Video. "The Mighty Nein" is based on the second "Critical Role" campaign. D&D enthusiasts will definitely want to check out this show; after all, it expands the world of Exandria into new places, building a rich universe that enchants.

The Mighty Nein are a seven-member traveling team which ends up involved in a struggle between the Dwendalian Empire and the Kryn Dynasty. They are Yasha Nydoorin, an aasimar barbarian (Ashley Johnson); Mollymauk Tealeaf, a tiefling blood hunter (Taliesin Jaffe); Beauregard Lionett, a human monk (Marisha Ray); Jester Lavorre, a tiefling cleric (Laura Bailey); Fjord, a half-orc warlock/paladin (Travis Willingham); Caleb Widogast, a human wizard (Liam O'Brien); and Revvetha "Veth" Brenatto, a wizard/halfling rogue (Sam Riegel). The latter was also known as Nott the Brave (an anagram of Veth Brenatto) for a time while cursed to appear as a goblin girl.

Even if you're a huge Critical Role fan and you know the campaigns inside out, it's still worth watching "The Mighty Nein" on Prime Video, as the show has displayed a willingness to depart from what occurred within the game, including killing off some characters. As fans wait to find out the team's fate — and see how much of the story has been changed from the campaign they know and love — they can also watch a previous Prime Video series based on another Critical Role outing.