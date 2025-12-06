A Fantasy TV Series On Prime Video Is A Must-Watch For Dungeons & Dragons Fans
Critical Role started life as a simple Dungeons & Dragons game, played by voice actors and streamed over the internet. It has since spawned an enormous fandom with multiple spin-offs taking place in the world created by Critical Role Dungeon Master Matt Mercer — including a recent animated series streaming on Prime Video. "The Mighty Nein" is based on the second "Critical Role" campaign. D&D enthusiasts will definitely want to check out this show; after all, it expands the world of Exandria into new places, building a rich universe that enchants.
The Mighty Nein are a seven-member traveling team which ends up involved in a struggle between the Dwendalian Empire and the Kryn Dynasty. They are Yasha Nydoorin, an aasimar barbarian (Ashley Johnson); Mollymauk Tealeaf, a tiefling blood hunter (Taliesin Jaffe); Beauregard Lionett, a human monk (Marisha Ray); Jester Lavorre, a tiefling cleric (Laura Bailey); Fjord, a half-orc warlock/paladin (Travis Willingham); Caleb Widogast, a human wizard (Liam O'Brien); and Revvetha "Veth" Brenatto, a wizard/halfling rogue (Sam Riegel). The latter was also known as Nott the Brave (an anagram of Veth Brenatto) for a time while cursed to appear as a goblin girl.
Even if you're a huge Critical Role fan and you know the campaigns inside out, it's still worth watching "The Mighty Nein" on Prime Video, as the show has displayed a willingness to depart from what occurred within the game, including killing off some characters. As fans wait to find out the team's fate — and see how much of the story has been changed from the campaign they know and love — they can also watch a previous Prime Video series based on another Critical Role outing.
The Mighty Nein isn't the only Critical Role show
Before "The Mighty Nein" hit Prime Video, the streamer brought subscribers an animated series based on the first Critical Role campaign. "The Legend of Vox Machina" covers another journey into the heart of Exandria. It features different characters voiced by the same actors, which may be why the cast of "The Legend of Vox Machina" sounds so familiar.
In this adventure, the titular mercenary team is a newly-formed but battle-ready unit. Initially, they dedicate themselves to figuring out who's destroying farmland in the Republic of Tal'Dorei. The Tal'Dorei Council is reluctant to hire them, but Vox Machina still doggedly apply themselves to the task until they win the day. Subsequent seasons — there's three in total — have brought plenty of scenarios played out during the first Critical Role campaign to the screen (here are some small details you may have missed in "The Legend of Vox Machina" Season 2).
If that's not exciting enough, the show (which has a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the first season being Certified Fresh) is set to run for two more seasons before concluding, likely some time in 2027 or 2028 at the latest. Between this and the ongoing adventures of "The Mighty Nein," there'll be plenty of D&D-based adventures to enjoy for years to come on the streamer.