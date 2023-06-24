One Piece: Here's Where You Can Watch Every Episode Of The Long-Running Anime

Depending on who you ask, it's a task that's gargantuan at best and downright impossible at worst. It's the sort of the prolonged commitment that sends a chill down the spine of even the most devoted TV fan. It's such an involved process that countless memes, discussions, and debates regularly spring up regarding whether it's even an advisable thing to attempt.

What is it, exactly? It's watching every episode of "One Piece" from the very beginning.

This mega-popular anime, often crowned as the king of the shōnen genre, has been regularly pumping out new episodes since 1999. At the time of this article's publishing, the series stands at a total episode count of roughly 1,065 installments. For reference, the whole of "Law & Order" clocks in at just under 500 episodes, "The Simpsons" sits around 750 episodes, and the "Dragonball" anime franchise reaches over 800 episodes between all of its combined series.

With just how long it's been going for, the idea of watching through every episode of "One Piece" may seem like an exercise in futility. Nonetheless, devoted fans of the series champion it as a worthwhile endeavor that rewards those who take the plunge with an engrossing pirate-themed saga built up across literal decades. Fortunately for those interested in giving it a shot, finding a place to watch every episode is less of a barrier to entry than the time investment, as the entire series can be found on the most popular anime streaming service out there.