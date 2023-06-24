One Piece: Here's Where You Can Watch Every Episode Of The Long-Running Anime
Depending on who you ask, it's a task that's gargantuan at best and downright impossible at worst. It's the sort of the prolonged commitment that sends a chill down the spine of even the most devoted TV fan. It's such an involved process that countless memes, discussions, and debates regularly spring up regarding whether it's even an advisable thing to attempt.
What is it, exactly? It's watching every episode of "One Piece" from the very beginning.
This mega-popular anime, often crowned as the king of the shōnen genre, has been regularly pumping out new episodes since 1999. At the time of this article's publishing, the series stands at a total episode count of roughly 1,065 installments. For reference, the whole of "Law & Order" clocks in at just under 500 episodes, "The Simpsons" sits around 750 episodes, and the "Dragonball" anime franchise reaches over 800 episodes between all of its combined series.
With just how long it's been going for, the idea of watching through every episode of "One Piece" may seem like an exercise in futility. Nonetheless, devoted fans of the series champion it as a worthwhile endeavor that rewards those who take the plunge with an engrossing pirate-themed saga built up across literal decades. Fortunately for those interested in giving it a shot, finding a place to watch every episode is less of a barrier to entry than the time investment, as the entire series can be found on the most popular anime streaming service out there.
Every One Piece episode is on Crunchyroll
For those looking to watch every single episode of "One Piece" from the pilot to the most recent installment, Crunchyroll is the way to go. Every main episode with original Japanese audio and English subtitles is available on the streaming service with a basic subscription. It's missing a few peripheral oddities like a couple of TV specials and several of the movies, and the official English dub is still only available on Funimation despite the service having merged with Crunchyroll, but all of the core episodes are there and accounted for. It's by far the most content-complete and accessible way to watch through the series.
Other services have some "One Piece" content, though they generally lack the series in its entirety. Netflix has the first 325 episodes of the series in subtitled format, accounting for what is roughly the first third of the show's current length. Hulu's "One Piece" offerings extend a little further, reaching up to the first 400 episodes, but only the dubbed versions are available. Meanwhile, the iTunes store has each main episode available for individual purchase, while other digital storefronts like Amazon Prime Video also offer large chunks of the series a la carte.