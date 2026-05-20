10 Best TV Shows Based On Video Games, Ranked

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We don't need to remind you that movies based on video games have been an incredibly mixed bag, requiring a lot of digging to find anything even halfway decent. While "Mortal Kombat" was an early outlier, video game movies were generally cult favorites — or appreciated purely on a so-bad-its-good level — up until fairly recently.

The primary issue is that most games last for anywhere from eight to 80 hours, if not more. Even on the low end, it's tough to condense one into a sensible and uncluttered two or three-hour movie. This is why it's becoming more common to ponder which classic games could be adapted into a successful TV series than continuing to assume that all video game adaptations will go to the big screen. It's a much better format for the transition, as it allows even the lengthiest games a lot more room for world-building and actually do right by the games' stories and universes.

There have already been a number of great video game TV shows, encompassing both animation and live action as well as approaches both lighthearted and incredibly serious. These 10 are the best of the best thus far, culled from a combination of critics' reviews, award recognition, ratings numbers, and audience scores to come up with what we feel is a pretty accurate consensus.