Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Living In Limbo Shouldn't Sleep On The Series' Spiritual Successor

The "Avatar: The Last Airbender" franchise has become a cultural mainstay, a centerpiece of the millennial and early Gen Z imagination. That, in and of itself, would be pretty damn mind-boggling for something that began with three seasons of a scrappy little Nickelodeon show — were it not for the fact that's exactly what you'd expect given the quality of the show in question. It's no secret at this point that the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is one of the greatest fantasy adventure shows of all time, animated or otherwise, and one of the most memorable and important American TV shows of the 21st century, and the stature of the franchise it's launched is no secret either. Just look at the amount of hype surrounding the two different "Avatar" series in development at different houses.

It's all the more impressive that the franchise has managed to cast such a long shadow after being gone from TV screens for so long. "The Legend of Korra," the imperfect yet rousing and consistently surprising follow-up to "The Last Airbender," wrapped up in 2014 after a tumultuous four-season run. In the near-decade since, fans of "Avatar" have been essentially living in limbo, with plenty of new animated entries in the fantasy adventure genre delivering thrills, pathos, and visual splendor without quite recapturing what made the Nickelodeon franchise so powerful. Or at least that was the case until Netflix's "The Dragon Prince."