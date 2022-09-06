Netflix's Arcane Just Made Emmy History In More Ways Than One

Movies that adapt video games have, historically, had a tendency to miss the mark, neither appealing to hardcore fans nor general audiences. Of course, everybody remembers the maligned "Super Mario Bros." movie, which took a lighthearted fantasy game about saving a princess and turned it into a post-apocalyptic wasteland with a message of environmental preservation, but at least that film actually tried to do something interesting — far more than can be said for the lackluster efforts of Uwe Boll, like "Postal" and "House of the Dead."

In recent years, though, this trend has been slowly whittled away, thanks to some fantastic video game movies and shows. Netflix is leading the charge into video game adaptations that are accessible for those without any previous experience, while at the same time being chock-full of esoteric knowledge that gamers have memorized during long play sessions. Between shows like "Castlevania," "Dota: Dragon's Blood," and "Arcane," Netflix is certainly capitalizing on that coveted 18-35 demographic.

"Arcane" is particularly interesting, though. Based on "League of Legends" — an immensely popular massive online battle arena that sees two teams of five attempting to destroy the other teams' towers and main base, which is called the Nexus – "Arcane" isn't afraid to dive deep into Hextech, Piltover, and some of the sprawling cast from the video game, while still crafting a world that even new fans can latch onto.

Now, "Arcane" has taken home an Emmy, and this win is probably more significant than one might think.