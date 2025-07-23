Arcane: Why Netflix Canceled The League Of Legends Animated Series

Set in the universe of Riot Games' "League of Legends," Netflix's "Arcane" series is one of the most popular animated shows in recent memory. Fans were utterly blown away by the show's art style and rich storytelling, and they were completely destroyed by at least one scene in Season 1 — and were devastated once again when it was canceled after just two seasons.

Despite rumors that "Arcane" was initially mapped out to be five seasons long, co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee have said that they always planned for the story to take just two seasons to tell. But that doesn't change the fact that "Arcane" fans would happily watch more of the show, or a spin-off series, if Riot Games and Netflix wanted to make it a reality. So what's the holdup?

"Arcane" just so happens to be, per episode, one of the most expensive TV series ever made. The show reportedly cost $250 million to produce and market, a steep price even for two unbelievably successful companies like Riot and Netflix. Though there's demand for more "Arcane" — and more "League of Legends" entertainment in general — the massively inflated budget of Riot's first series is getting in the way.