10 Best TV Shows About Vampires, Ranked

Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz Showrunner: Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon Years: 1997-2003

1997-2003 Episode Count: 144

144 Where to Watch: Hulu

Put down your torches and pitchforks. Yes, there is a powerful case to be made that "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is not only the greatest vampire show ever made, but the most definitive — the originator of the modern genre in all of the ways that matter. From ancient vampire villains to broody vampire boyfriends, it covers the entire spectrum, while simultaneously being one of the single most influential TV shows of the last 30 years.

It's a podium show on any list. So why does it only rate at the bronze medal spot here? Well, there are two reasons. First, while the best seasons of the show are nothing short of legendary, there's a good half of its total run that's significantly weaker. Second, Buffy is less a true vampire show through-and-through than it is a general supernatural teen/adult drama. The first two "Buffy" seasons center squarely on vampiric villains, that's true. But after that, and after Angel (David Boreanaz) leaves the show ahead of Season 4, the actual vampire aspect of the story takes kind of a backseat. Fan-favorite character Spike (James Marsters) is, of course, a steady presence, but Seasons 3 and 5, arguably the two best of the whole show, don't really have that much to do with vampires at all. And neither does much of the show's later material.

For that reason, it's tough to rank "Buffy" ahead of the top two shows on this list when we're specifically talking about vampirism. But all that said, yeah, it's outstanding. While the show takes a season to get its feet under itself, and it falters a bit toward the end in Seasons 6 and 7, the core of the show from Season 2 to Season 5 is some of the best genre TV you can watch, even now. Sarah Michelle Gellar grows into the part of Buffy as Buffy herself grows into her role as the slayer, delivering one of the most compelling lead performances on any series, bar none. Yes, some of the Joss Whedon humor of the late '90s can be a little grating now, but the show is still surprisingly funny, and the big dramatic moments in "Buffy" hit every bit as hard as they did when they first aired.