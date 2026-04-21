15 Most Rewatchable Superhero Movies Of All Time
There are some movies that you can only handle once. Plenty of superhero movies fall into this category, including multiple Snyder-era DC films and generic, Marvel Cinematic Universe blunders. That said, other superhero movies remain all-time favorites; imaginative, distinct works that contribute immensely to the genre and evoke excitement. And many of them are even better upon rewatch.
To discern a film's rewatchability, we looked at the quality of its humor, action, and visuals. Not all of these have the most artfully plotted scripts, but they nevertheless offer a rich text full of referential nods and Easter Eggs. They all have an epic quality about them and/or a particularly extraordinary element that bears rewatching in and of itself (i.e. Heath Ledger's performance as The Joker in "The Dark Knight"). It was hard not to have this list overrun by Marvel, but we made a point of considering any and all superhero movies regardless of the affiliated comics.
15. Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland's Spider-Man isn't everyone's favorite, nor is his Peter Parker, but it's impossible to deny his significance and identity as the MCU's first official Spider-Man and a Peter Parker growing up Gen-Z. His first trilogy of Marvel films, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far from Home," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" tells a complete story, from the tail-end of Peter's childhood to his painful transition into the loneliness of selfless courage. All three are good, but "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is definitely the strongest and most rewatchable.
Being another multiversal MCU story, there are a lot of things in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that viewers will only notice after watching it more than once. With the film leaving Peter at the mercy of a major world-state shakeup, it's definitely worth rewatching in preparation for the character's upcoming MCU arc. Not only that, but "No Way Home" also features Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — the two actors who played Spider-Man in live-action before Holland. Seeing the Spideys bond (even recreating the ubiquitous multiple Spider-Men meme) and duel with multiple past enemies only gets more riveting with each viewing.
14. Kick-Ass
Many people probably forget "Kick-Ass" when talking about superhero movies, but it's actually one of the most interesting and creative on-screen examples of the genre to date. It distinguished itself as sardonic and far more willing to explore the gray area of vigilanteism than anything else until Amazon's "The Boys" came along. It is also quite violent and cuss-ridden, something practically unheard of, again, until "The Boys," "Deadpool," and James Gunn's more R-rated DC projects.
Based on the comic by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr., the movie follows a young man named Dave (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who decides to become a superhero despite his lack of abilities or training. The film features Nicholas Cage in one of his better late-career roles as vigilante Big Daddy and a young Chloe Grace Moretz as his daughter, Hit-Girl, whom he has trained to fight with brutal efficiency. Come for the impressive action choreography and offbeat tone, stay and rewatch for the raw exploration of childhood and how parents often fail to preserve one for their kids.
13. Blade
Wesley Snipes stars as the titular superhero, Blade, a vampire with the ability to survive sunlight, otherwise known as a Daywalker. Blade is both human and vampire, and as such has made it his mission to use his supernatural gifts to hunt the living dead. "Blade" was one of the earliest cinematic successes for Marvel. If not for the star power of Wesley Snipes, a relatively unknown character like Blade may not have garnered his own film, let alone changed so much about superhero movies.
Some films are great because they feel timeless and classic, while others are great because they embrace the era in which they were made. "Blade" might feel a little cheesy for younger viewers, but that's only because of its unabashed willingness to lean into '90s culture and aesthetics. Wesley Snipes embraces an over-the-top machismo that manifests as celebratory fist-pumps and dramatic jacket swishing, and the film's set and costume design feel like a time capsule from the late '90s Los Angeles club scene. It's a fun movie and well-worth rewatching, even 30 years later.
12. Thunderbolts*
One of the newest films on the list, "Thunderbolts*" does maintain some rewatchability that's just a result of its continued relevance in the MCU's overarching storylines, but that's not why its here. "Thunderbolts*" follows a crew of dysfunctional killers-for-hire who must work together to avoid being terminated by their erstwhile employer, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Led by Yelena (Florence Pugh), the team takes on existential threats and protect the innocent, and are dubbed the New Avengers by the end of the film. Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) isn't one of Valentina's assets, but he does join up with Yelena and co. after some boring, D.C. schmoozing and a few exciting action sequences.
Florence Pugh is a highly intuitive performer and easily captivates on screen. As the film's emotional core, Yelena is complex and believable, a natural extrovert whose gift for connection was exploited during her time training as an assassin in the Soviet Union. The film is rewatchable for the jokes alone — David Harbor's Red Guardian is a riot — but also for the relatable sorrows and traumas of its ensemble.
11. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
"Captain America: Winter Soldier" was a very strong sequel to the somewhat-snoozy "Captain America: The First Avenger." "Winter Soldier," a true spy thriller, follows Steve as he attempts to make heads and tails of S.H.I.E.L.D. and its long, shadowy history. Steve has a partner in Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) and "Winter Soldier" also marks the first appearance of Sam Wilson, aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie).
One of the most compelling parts of Steve's story is his longtime, meaningful friendship with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), whom he believes perished during one of their anti-Hydra missions in World War II. Bucky is actually discovered and healed by Russians soldiers who then condition him to serve as a super-soldier for the Soviet Union. It's thrilling to watch Steve slowly realize who and what Bucky is, and even when rewatching, the emotional backbone of their relationship resonates.
10. The Dark Knight
Some would put Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" at the top of a rewatchability list, but it's not always easy to endure Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) self-sabotage and stomach the tragic ends of Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) and Rachel Dawes (Maggie Gyllenhaal) over and over again. Meanwhile, a growing number of Batman fans have found "The Dark Knight" overrated, even if it is a good Christopher Nolan film. What makes "The Dark Knight" worth rewatching is Heath Ledger.
Heath Ledger's tragic, sudden death in January 2008 lent a haunting quality to his performance as The Joker. Ledger's Joker is eerie and casual, with a mien that is at once intense and calm. He makes an otherwise clownish and unbelievable character feel tangible without abandoning the whimsical, chaotic tenets of The Joker as a storied character. It's a fantastic, nuanced performance and worth going back to for anyone who appreciates singular acting in a challenging role.
9. Thor: Ragnarok
Not a lot of MCU films can successfully boast the high density of jokes that "Thor: Ragnarok" does. Director Taika Waititi's strong roots in comedy and the comic instincts of lead Chris Hemsworth are reflected in the film and its irreverent tone. It took Hemsworth a while to nail down Thor as something more than a reluctant heir to a noble throne, but "Thor: Ragnarok" finally brought greater dimension to his role.
No one seemed to notice at the time, but "Thor: Ragnarok" radically changed the MCU and Marvel Studios' methods. Waititi took risks in line with his creative strengths and it paid off big time, resulting in one of the most original MCU projects ever. Waititi combined his vision and Hemsworth's natural comedic acumen with Tom Hiddleston's Loki (who, until "Ragnarok," had provided the lion's share of the franchise's comedic relief), Mark Ruffalo as a frazzled Bruce Banner, and incomparable newcomers to the MCU Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Jeff Goldblum as The Master. The result was one of the most fun and rewatchable Marvel movies.
8. The Suicide Squad (2021)
2016's "Suicide Squad" was not received well by critics or audiences, and we would never recommend rewatching that one. However, 2021's "The Suicide Squad" directed by James Gunn is a fantastic DC film. Because its title is so similar to the 2016 movie and it was released while pandemic concerns were still high on peoples' minds, "The Suicide Squad" doesn't get the attention it deserves, and on rewatch it's even better.
Following a brutal massacre of various C-list DC Comics villains on a beach, which makes way for some fun cameos, most of the movie actually follows a second, secret group of villains who avoid detection thanks to the beach conflict. This is a movie that never gets boring, jam-packed with creative action-sequences, great beats of comedy, compelling dialogue between enjoyable characters, and gasp-worthy moments. It's also the unofficial start of James Gunn's DC cinematic universe, which makes rewatching a must.
7. Deadpool and Wolverine
With multiple films and franchises dipping their toes into stories about multiversal crises, it makes sense that "Deadpool and Wolverine" flips between timelines like pages in a book. There are things in "Deadpool and Wolverine" that don't make sense, but that's partially because the existing X-Men franchise's continuity has been messed up for a long time. In order to bring Deadpool into the MCU, Marvel wiped his slate clean, as it were. Luckily for fans, the movie is so entertaining it's easy to ignore its mistakes.
Pairing such a highly meta character like Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) with the Fox X-Men's most central figure, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), was genius. It helps that Wolverine's comic lore allowed for plenty of ingenuity in the many Logan variants that Deadpool encountered before finding the right one. Together, Jackman and Reynolds have a blast exploring the landscape of their film. Chris Evans' shocking cameo as Johnny Storm — the Marvel character he played before taking up the shield as Captain America — makes this worth the rewatch alone.
6. Hellboy (2004)
No director was better suited to bring Dark Horse Comics' Hellboy to life than Guillermo del Toro. No other filmmaker has del Toro's inherent compassion for monstrous creatures with gentle hearts, and that is Hellboy (Ron Perlman) to a tee. He's a demonic-looking fighter, capable of all manner of violence, and yet is also full of joy, snark, and insecurity, coming across as more human than many of the humans in "Hellboy."
Del Toro's direction molds the aesthetics of the film to look both ageless and unconventional. "Hellboy" also has a decent script that doesn't grate, and lots of interesting characters to invest in, with great performances from Selma Blair as Liz Sherman and the legendary John Hurt as Professor Bloom. Ron Perlman is the movie's most impressive boon, though, and is easily one of the best superhero casting decisions of all time. "Hellboy" is a special film, which is probably why Perlman refused to discuss the failed 2019 reboot starring David Harbour.
5. Black Panther
As Ryan Coogler's directing career continues to impress, the more special it will be that he helmed the first MCU film led by a Black man. Despite barely surviving the intensity of making "Black Panther," Coogler's final product more than delivered, a thoughtful, vibrant film with lots of rewatch potential. Not only does the movie act as grandiose love letter to Africa and African heritage, it also constitutes incredible performances from late actor Chadwick Boseman, who stars as the titular character, and Michael B. Jordan as the ruthless antagonist, Erik Killmonger.
"Black Panther" is a particularly exciting thanks to the introduction of the fictional futuristic African nation Wakanda, which has maintained sovereignty and mystery thanks to its rich deposits of the most powerful metal on Earth, vibranium (Howard Stark used the rest of the world's whole supply in the 1940s to make Captain America's shield). Coogler's vision for Wakanda and the Black Panther character comes through clearly, and leaves the viewer excited to return.
4. The Batman
Outside of a few brutal reviews here and there, many audiences and critics not only enjoyed Matt Reeves' 2022 "The Batman," but even named it the best Batman movie of all time. The film, which boasts a nearly 3 hour runtime, offers a moody, atmospheric Batman story with an emphasis on detective work and Bruce Wayne's (Robert Pattinson) early years as the Caped Crusader. Reeves finds vibrance in dark, shadowy locations, and the film is a veritable, visual feast for any fans of action cinema or noir.
Beyond the visuals, the film's story is coherent enough for the average viewer to understand while offering layers of subtext to more discerning audiences. Most of the performances remain sternly understated — which makes it all the more thrilling to return to "The Batman" and appreciate every nuance. Stand-outs include Paul Dano's unhinged Riddler, Colin Farrell's abhorrent Penguin, and Pattinson's tortured Bruce Wayne.
3. Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame
Whether you love or hate the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it's difficult not to give due credit for the two-punch finale of Marvel's first saga, "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Marvel Studios spent more than 10 years building an interconnected universe of heroes, villains, technology, and lore, and it all came to fruition with "Avengers: Infinity War." "Infinity War" is truly a marvel, well-worth rewatching for many reasons including its many different plot-lines, odd character crossovers, and impressive visuals, but its cliffhanger is enough of a reason on its own.
People who saw "Infinity War" in theaters had to wait a long time before that cliffhanger was resolved in "Avengers: Endgame." As a result of anticipating this aspect, there are a lot of details that can get lost in a first viewing. There are things people only notice after watching "Endgame" more than once because it's such an epic, sweeping venture that wraps up so many plot-lines and character arcs. Both movies together are such a massive, rich text, that it would be irresponsible to watch them only one time.
2. Guardians of the Galaxy
James Gunn's first major superhero film, "Guardians of the Galaxy," was a huge hit for Marvel Studios and became a good omen for the many excellent Marvel and DC projects Gunn would helm in the future. It was a risk to follow up relatively well-known characters like Captain America and the Hulk with a movie about a ragtag team that even many comic aficionados never explored, but it was a risk that paid off. Not only is "Guardians of the Galaxy" impeccable, but it's also very rewatchable.
It is especially fun to rewatch "Parks and Recreation" around the same time as "Guardians of the Galaxy" so as to revisit the career transformation of Chris Pratt leading up to his casting as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. Pratt's natural knack for comedy, supported by a stellar supporting cast including Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel, helped the film become a classic. "Guardians of the Galaxy" tells an active story about a group of reluctant heroes, and everything about it is tuned to harmonize with the film's quirky nature. Its much-lauded soundtrack — charming and full of underrated bangers — is the cherry on top of a movie that resonates on many levels.
1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse & Across the Spider-Verse
It's a real treat that fans have two distinct Spider-Man characters to enjoy on the big screen. Peter Parker has dominated live-action adaptations of the web-slinger's story, so it was a brilliant choice to center the animated "Spider-Verse" films around Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) instead. There's still plenty of Peter (Jake Johnson) in them — the whole concept centers around an infinite multi-verse filled with variants of Spider-Man — but Miles is the heart and soul. Featuring some of the most incredible animation ever produced, the "Spider-Verse" movies are unconventional, and break basically every Spider-Man rule there is.
Not only do "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" include plenty of Easter Eggs and references that are easy to miss, but they also feature some of the most creative multiversal world-building in the superhero genre. Viewers can return again and again to these films and still be enraptured by their kaleidoscopic vibrancy and dozens of fan-favorite Spider-Man variants. The third film set to be released in 2027, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," will likely be just as extraordinary and rewatchable as its predecessors.