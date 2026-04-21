15 Most Rewatchable Superhero Movies Of All Time

There are some movies that you can only handle once. Plenty of superhero movies fall into this category, including multiple Snyder-era DC films and generic, Marvel Cinematic Universe blunders. That said, other superhero movies remain all-time favorites; imaginative, distinct works that contribute immensely to the genre and evoke excitement. And many of them are even better upon rewatch.

To discern a film's rewatchability, we looked at the quality of its humor, action, and visuals. Not all of these have the most artfully plotted scripts, but they nevertheless offer a rich text full of referential nods and Easter Eggs. They all have an epic quality about them and/or a particularly extraordinary element that bears rewatching in and of itself (i.e. Heath Ledger's performance as The Joker in "The Dark Knight"). It was hard not to have this list overrun by Marvel, but we made a point of considering any and all superhero movies regardless of the affiliated comics.