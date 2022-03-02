The Most Brutal Reviews Of The Batman And Why These Critics Didn't Like The Movie

The second most anticipated comic book film of the year will soon be swooping into theatres this week — and as many fans have hoped, it's earning a massive amount of praise from critics lucky enough to get an early glance. Matt Reeves' "The Batman" introduces us to Robert Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight, who Thrillist has described as an "eerie take on the Caped Crusader," and what The Beat proclaims as the first incarnation to "to pick up Nolan's mantle where others have failed before." At this point, the film has already scored a "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Of course, with bold statements comparing the latest iteration of Gotham's savior to the one Nolan gave us in a trilogy, verdicts from the other end of the spectrum were bound to appear. Opinions are, after all, like costumed identities in Gotham City — everyone's got to have one. But just what could possibly get stuck in the cape of critics who didn't see the same view from this newly-pressed cowl as the rest? Well, by the sounds of things, it seems that their issues have to do with similar traits to the many, many Batman films that have come before. Here's what they've said.