Deadpool And Wolverine: Every Variant Of Logan Explained

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool and Wolverine"

Another Marvel movie, another 1,000 cameos from across the multiverse for fans to scratch their heads at and/or cheer for (depending on how exhausted your theater is that night). Without question, "Deadpool and Wolverine" has positioned itself from the beginning to be an event movie on the level of other massive Marvel Cinematic Universe entries like "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While Deadpool's much-awaited MCU debut may not be the juggernaut we hoped for, it certainly swings for the fences in terms of surprise appearances and blasts from the past.

But we're here because of a sequence that takes place fairly early in the movie, before all the really big, spoilery cameos. After learning that his universe is set to implode without its "anchor being" Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Deadpool (Wade Wilson) steals a Time Variance Authority TemPad and ventures around the multiverse, where he meets all manner of Wolverines all equally unhappy to see him. It isn't until after this montage that Wade finally makes contact with the version of Logan we've seen in the trailers — though he isn't quite exactly who he appears to be at first.

But even aside from the Wolverines that hold major story implications, there are more that harken back to very specific comic books and/or eras for the character. As they dispatch the Merc with a Mouth several times over, fans might struggle to clock even half of what they see on screen. Luckily, Looper has you covered no matter what universe you're in.