Ryan Coogler Didn't Think He Would Survive The Intensity Of Making Black Panther

"Black Panther" turned out to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's greatest success stories when it debuted in 2018. A month after its February release, it had broken numerous box office records (via Forbes). The film, which was directed by Ryan Coogler and starred the late Chadwick Boseman, went on to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards, the first superhero movie ever to get a nod for the prestigious category.

But while in production, it was impossible for the film's creators to know how monumental their efforts would become. Though Black Panther had been around since the late 1960s and was well known to comic book fans, he was not one of Marvel's most bankable characters. Moreover, the character's first MCU appearance, as portrayed by Boseman, was not in his own movie but in "Captain America: Civil War." While this primed the pump for fan excitement about the "Black Panther" feature, it also meant Coogler had to work with the character that movie created.

In the first episode of "Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast," journalist and "Black Panther" comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates spoke to his friend, director Ryan Coogler, about the emotional journey of making the first "Black Panther" and Coogler was candid about the extreme emotions and pressure he felt during that time, noting that, without Boseman as his emotional center, things might have turned out very differently.