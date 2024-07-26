Things About Deadpool & Wolverine That Don't Make Any Sense

"Deadpool and Wolverine," like so many post-2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, is stuffed to the gills. This isn't just a buddy-cop movie; it also spans multiple universes dedicated to giving one last hurrah to a slew of Fox/Marvel characters. Some audiences will leave exhausted, others will exit the theater exhilarated. One thing's for sure, there's plenty of superhero spectacle bang for your buck. But with so much going on and the innately whip-fast aesthetic of a "Deadpool" movie intact, certain flawed aspects of the "Deadpool and Wolverine" script may fly right under your radar. It's only after the credits have rolled that some of the logical gaps in the proceedings become obvious.

As "Deadpool and Wolverine" ties together so many different comic book movie continuities with oodles of fan service, its screenplay inevitably strains to retain any internal logic. This struggle informs parts of the film that simply don't make sense, including the basic mechanics behind why certain familiar characters are suddenly alive and well. Further bamboozling highlights include inexplicably absent figures from prior "Deadpool" movies and plot threads that go nowhere. Read on to discover the most inexplicable aspects of "Deadpool and Wolverine," including Easter eggs destined to puzzle eagle-eyed Marvel Cinematic Universe fans rather than delight them.