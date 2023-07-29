The Dark Knight Trilogy Is Overrated, According To A Growing Number Of Batman Fans

Between 2005 and 2012, Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy took the world by storm. Following an extended hiatus from the big screen due to the critical and financial failure of "Batman & Robin," the character of Batman saw a massive transformation thanks to Christian Bale's acclaimed turn as the DC Comics hero and Nolan's vision for a grittier, more realistic version of the Caped Crusader and his home city of Gotham.

This fresh take resonated with contemporary audiences and helped the trilogy break box office records; "The Dark Knight" was the first superhero film to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. Both that film and its underrated followup "The Dark Knight Rises" rank as the highest-grossing "Batman" titles to this day. The franchise even achieved the once-thought-impossible feat of being nominated for several Academy Awards and even winning a posthumous supporting actor award for Heath Ledger's iconic turn as the Joker in "The Dark Knight." The trilogy was an undeniable achievement for its time, elevating the image of superhero movies from campy popcorn entertainment to legitimate cinema that would go on to dominate the box office.

But that doesn't necessarily mean that the trilogy has held up for everyone. To a group of vocal fans, this Batman was never the hero we wanted or needed to begin with, such as Redditor u/BreathAgreeable2604 who said, "I found them boring and still do. Never understood the hype." Plenty of other fans also had their bat knives out for the series.