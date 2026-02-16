10 Best Reality TV Shows Streaming On Netflix

We've all been there. You're sitting on your couch on a Friday night, scrolling endlessly through your streaming services, looking for something that'll take your mind off of everything wrong with the world. We all know that the quality of these shows can vary wildly, so it's sometimes tough to select the exact right brand of nonsense that'll help you unwind. When that kind of mood strikes, there's nothing better than a reality show on Netflix.

Netflix launched original programming more than a decade ago, and in the years since, they've become quite the destination for reality television. In fact, the company has been invested in launching bona fide reality stars, aiming to craft their own universe full of recognizable franchises and personalities. "They have way more respect now than they did," unscripted Netflix exec Jeff Gaspin told Deadline, noting that fans are even willing to follow stars from one show to another. That's all well and good, but if the shows around them aren't worth watching, recognizable personalities can only go so far.

Thankfully, Netflix has been more than willing to experiment with formulas, launching several engrossing reality formats that have helped define them as the go-to place for television that you don't have to put too much thought into. Their reality shows run the gamut from romantic to hilarious, from docu-soaps to strategic competitions, proving that there's always people willing to open their lives up to national television in the hopes of becoming famous.