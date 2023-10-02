Survivor: Jeff Probst Teases Easter Eggs For Longtime Fans In Super-Sized Series

In its 45th season, the contestants on "Survivor" will have to outwit and outplay harder than ever before — thanks to the show's new format. Longtime "Survivor" host and showrunner Jeff Probst sat down with Entertainment Weekly to tease what the first super-sized season of "Survivor" has in store with its 90-minute runtime. First, expect more tricky searches for those elusive immunity idols. "We sat down and broke the show down and looked at adding more acts, adding more time, and then went in and said, 'Okay, here's what we can now do to make sure those 90 minutes are really entertaining,'" the host said. He focused on hidden immunity idols as a new way to elaborate on a typical hour-long episode.

"But because we had 90-minute episodes, we now have the time," Probst added. "Fans are going to love it. Idols are much more complex in terms of securing them, and you're going to see the ingenuity required. And maybe you have to pair up with somebody to be a lookout. But because we have the time, we can take you into the dirt with them. And it's really fun to watch. I don't think fans are even going to know the episodes are longer. It's that kind of entertainment."