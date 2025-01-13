12 Shows Like The Traitors You Need To Watch

"The Traitors" — specifically, the US version — is back for its third season, and if you love backstabbing, intrigue, and social gameplay, this reality competition show is definitely the right fit for you. Led by Alan Cumming as the host — who's always clad in a different phenomenal outfit and really plays up both the show's campiest aspects and his natural Scottish brogue — the show is basically a large scale version of the party game Mafia, in that each season kicks off with Cumming choosing three "traitors" to play amongst "faithfuls" in a Scottish castle. Throughout the game, the Traitors "kill" other players by selecting who leaves the game; after a murder occurs, all the players sit at a roundtable and decide to "banish" someone who could be a Traitor. (Naturally, the odds are in favor of the Traitors, and the Faithfuls usually knock off a few of their own before figuring out who's actually causing trouble.) Here's the kicker: at the very end of the show, if any Traitors remain lurking amongst clueless Faithfuls, they'll take home the entire prize pot that all players worked to build up through various difficult challenges.

There are versions of "The Traitors" all over the world; the original version, "De Verraders," began in Denmark, and now there are takes on "The Traitors" everywhere from Australia to Belgium to the United Kingdom to Hungary (and several more on the way). You can certainly watch "The Traitors UK" or "The Traitors Australia" to scratch the same itch that "The Traitors US" satisfies, but once you're done with those, check out these reality TV shows with the same wild, over-the-top energy as "The Traitors US."