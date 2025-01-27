Too Hot To Handle Couples That Are Still Together

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes got together at the start of their time on the second season of "Too Hot to Handle." The two were into each other from the start and did their part in money being removed from the prize pool. When new ladies enter the house later on, Cam and Emily learn more about each other when Cam shows interest and the couple has to work through that. Neither of them were voted the winner, with Cam coming in second, but they were in a relationship at the end of the season

While the show finished filming in February 2020, their season didn't air until June 2021. The two moved in together in Emily's mother's home shortly after returning home. They confirmed they were still together after their season released, and were already planning to get their own place. However, by 2022, fans of "Too Hot to Handle" speculated the couple broke up because of a video Emily made on her TikTok that April. Just a week later, she posted photos at Coachella with no Cam in sight. However, Cam uploaded a carousel on Instagram on April 24 of the two captioned "date night," reinforcing that the two were still seeing each other, though it was for an ad. On May 1, Emily shared photos with him for another ad on her Instagram.

So, were they just pretending to be together for ads on Insta? No — they're legitimately a couple to this day. Cam and Emily are still together, and they welcomed a son in June 2024. In addition to building their family, the couple hosts the podcast "Now We're Talking Baby," where they discuss being parents and their changing lives.