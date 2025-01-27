Too Hot To Handle Couples That Are Still Together
Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle" presents an unusual premise for reality dating shows. Inspired by an iconic sitcom, attractive singles live together in a vacation-style beach setting, but there's one catch they aren't aware of until they arrive — they can only have physical contact with other players if Lana, the robot host, tells them they can. Break the rules and money is taken away from the prize pot, which goes to a voted winner at the end of the season. While indulging may seem like a good idea in the heat of the moment, it creates problems for others trying to keep as much money as they can in the pool.
Throughout a season, contestants should form meaningful connections with someone, rather than a relationship built solely on physical attraction. Forming these connections keeps you in the house, and those that struggle to open up may be sent home. Lana doesn't make it easy for them, either, putting the contestants in physical challenges to see how well they can stick to the rules. With six seasons so far, plenty of couples have matched up and left "Too Hot to Handle" with each other, but not all of them are still in a relationship now. Here is every couple from "Too Hot to Handle" that is still together.
Season 2's Emily Miller and Cam Holmes
Emily Miller and Cam Holmes got together at the start of their time on the second season of "Too Hot to Handle." The two were into each other from the start and did their part in money being removed from the prize pool. When new ladies enter the house later on, Cam and Emily learn more about each other when Cam shows interest and the couple has to work through that. Neither of them were voted the winner, with Cam coming in second, but they were in a relationship at the end of the season
While the show finished filming in February 2020, their season didn't air until June 2021. The two moved in together in Emily's mother's home shortly after returning home. They confirmed they were still together after their season released, and were already planning to get their own place. However, by 2022, fans of "Too Hot to Handle" speculated the couple broke up because of a video Emily made on her TikTok that April. Just a week later, she posted photos at Coachella with no Cam in sight. However, Cam uploaded a carousel on Instagram on April 24 of the two captioned "date night," reinforcing that the two were still seeing each other, though it was for an ad. On May 1, Emily shared photos with him for another ad on her Instagram.
So, were they just pretending to be together for ads on Insta? No — they're legitimately a couple to this day. Cam and Emily are still together, and they welcomed a son in June 2024. In addition to building their family, the couple hosts the podcast "Now We're Talking Baby," where they discuss being parents and their changing lives.
Season 6's Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell
Katherine LaPrell and Charlie Jeer were part of the Season 6 cast of "Too Hot to Handle." Both came in at the start of the season, but it wasn't until later on that they realized there was something there. The two originally explored connections with other contestants — Charlie with Lucy Syed and Katherine with Louis Russell – before pairing up. An intense workshop helped them realize there was chemistry between them, and they spent the rest of their time opening up to each other. While they didn't win the season (likely because of how much money Katherine lost for the group) they did leave the show together.
The two are currently in a long distance relationship, since Katherine is based out of Los Angeles, California, while Charlie lives in London, England. The two regularly post about each other on their respective Instagram feeds, giving fans glimpses into their FaceTime sessions and the trips they make so they can be together in the same time zone. After their season finished airing in August 2024, Katherine shared a carousel of photos of the two together since leaving the island on her Instagram, including a video of Charlie getting down on one knee to ask her to be his girlfriend on February 15, 2024. "If you actually look at what the show's about, we won," Charlie told People. "I feel that way genuinely when I'm with Katherine."