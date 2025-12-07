10 Best Baking Shows Streaming Right Now

While people like Julia Child, Philip Harben, and Joyce Chen first laid the groundwork for televised cooking shows in the 1950s and '60s, it wouldn't take off as its own full-fledged genre until the era of reality TV several decades later. Soon, watching people cook food became so popular that entire cable stations were eventually built around the concept. And considering that "Hell's Kitchen" is one of the longest-running reality shows of all time, it's clear that shows about food prep remain a major draw.

We already did a list of the best cooking shows of all time, some of which certainly included both cooking and baking. But herein, we want to highlight shows that are built entirely around the latter. Whether reality competitions, lifestyle shows, or some other subgenre, all of these shows focus on baked goods, the people who bake them, and the people who enjoy them. More specifically, we wanted to bring attention to baking shows that are currently available to stream on one or more services — including as many free, non-subscription services as possible — as of the publication of this article, with none scheduled for removal from said service in the immediate future.