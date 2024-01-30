Why Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Left The Fab Five, Explained

"Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk announced in 2023 that Season 8 of the Netflix series, which will take place in New Orleans, would be his last. The eighth season of the LGBTQ+-focused makeover show premiered on January 24, and a day later, Berk addressed his departure in his first interview since the announcement. "'Queer Eye' has been the most amazing gift that I couldn't have ever imagined," Berk said in an interview with Vanity Fair, published January 25. "It's been a life-changing moment. I'm leaving something that is a huge part of my life. Even though it's my decision, it still wasn't an easy one."

This echoes Berk's original statement made on November 13, 2023, when he revealed he would not return after the current season. "It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with 'Queer Eye' is over, my journey with you is not," the interior design expert wrote on Instagram, along with the promise: "You will be seeing more of me very soon."

The post was addressed to the Queer Eye Community, and Berk thanked the show's fans and heroes, or the subjects featured episodically on the show. He signed off with the hashtag #foreverthefab5. Berk has been the series' interior design expert since 2018. The rest of the Fab Five include Karamo Brown (Culture), Tan France (Fashion), Antoni Porowski (Food), and Jonathan Van Ness (Self Care/Grooming). The rest of the Fab Five will continue with the show, which has already been renewed for a ninth season. A replacement for Berk has yet to be named.