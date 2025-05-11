12 Best Reality TV Shows Like Love Is Blind

Considered one of the best dating series in recent memory, "Love Is Blind" is easily one of Netflix's top reality shows. The concept is simple: Singles get to know each other in a group of pods as they talk through walls, but they don't get to see each other until they make a commitment to get married. Some couples do well outside the pod environment, adjusting to living together well and having a fun time on the provided vacation, while other couples struggle to connect in person. At the altar, they can choose to walk away, which some do.

Dating shows are popular, but "Love Is Blind" utilized a new concept that entertained audiences during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, cementing it in Netflix's lineup. Many like "The Bachelor" create a competition out of the courtship, with contestants going home every week, but that's not the case with "Love Is Blind." If you don't match with anyone in the pods, your journey ends, but it's not because you're being voted out by one or more people.

"Love Is Blind" isn't the only reality series that either forces the players to focus on emotional connections or get to know someone through unconventional means. There are plenty of others to add to your watchlist, but we've compiled a list of the best ones similar to the Netflix offering. From wild prosthetics to planning weddings in 90 days, these are the reality shows to watch.