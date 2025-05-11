12 Best Reality TV Shows Like Love Is Blind
Considered one of the best dating series in recent memory, "Love Is Blind" is easily one of Netflix's top reality shows. The concept is simple: Singles get to know each other in a group of pods as they talk through walls, but they don't get to see each other until they make a commitment to get married. Some couples do well outside the pod environment, adjusting to living together well and having a fun time on the provided vacation, while other couples struggle to connect in person. At the altar, they can choose to walk away, which some do.
Dating shows are popular, but "Love Is Blind" utilized a new concept that entertained audiences during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, cementing it in Netflix's lineup. Many like "The Bachelor" create a competition out of the courtship, with contestants going home every week, but that's not the case with "Love Is Blind." If you don't match with anyone in the pods, your journey ends, but it's not because you're being voted out by one or more people.
"Love Is Blind" isn't the only reality series that either forces the players to focus on emotional connections or get to know someone through unconventional means. There are plenty of others to add to your watchlist, but we've compiled a list of the best ones similar to the Netflix offering. From wild prosthetics to planning weddings in 90 days, these are the reality shows to watch.
Too Hot to Handle
For four weeks, a group of singles can mingle and get to know each other, but they can't do anything physical unless Lana, the all-knowing virtual assistant, says they can. That's the premise of "Too Hot to Handle," a reality dating show inspired by an episode of "Seinfeld." Everyone arrives not knowing the catch, and if they stay, they have to agree to it. Any rule breaking results in money being removed from the pot that the winners will split. It starts at $100,000, but it could reach minimal levels depending on everyone's actions. The intent is that without physical intimacy on the table, the contestants have to connect with each other on a deeper level.
Though individuals on "Too Hot to Handle" can see each other, they have to connect on an emotional level instead of a physical one, just like those on "Love is Blind." If progress is made, Lana can grant them physical intimacy, but that's only if she sees them learning more about each other — and themselves — and embracing the purpose of the series. There are challenges that help facilitate that along the way. In contrast, while "Love Is Blind" contestants know what they're in for when they apply for the show, "Too Hot to Handle" individuals don't, but that often makes the journeys they go on all the more meaningful since they're unexpected.
- Starring: Desiree Burch
- Year: 2020 – present
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 43%
Sexy Beasts
"Sexy Beasts" originally ran on BBC Three in 2014, and Netflix revived the series for two seasons in 2021. The premise follows a different single person meeting three potential dates over the course of an episode. However, everyone is disguised as animals and other creatures with makeup and prosthetics, meaning the individual going on dates doesn't know what any of their dates really look like. As they eliminate their possible dates from the episode, the makeup comes off to show everyone's true appearance.
Like "Love Is Blind," the contestants are connecting and learning more about each other without knowing their appearances. While it's mostly the face covered in "Sexy Beasts," it has a similar goal to "Love Is Blind" by getting to know someone for who they are and not what they look like. The stakes aren't quite as high either, since the winner of each episode just goes on a second date with the decider, rather than an engagement and wedding taking place. "Sexy Beasts" is a fun concept that with a similar goal in mind, making it perfect for "Love Is Blind" fans.
- Starring: Susan Calman, Rob Delaney
- Year: 2014, 2021
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 22%
90 Day Fiancé
"90 Day Fiancé" features couples who met and, because one of them does not live in the United States, applied for K-1 visas so they can get married and live together in America. The series follows them as the one living abroad arrives in the U.S. and the countdown to their wedding begins. Once arriving, they have 90 days to get married with the visa, which can take anywhere from months to years to obtain. For many, these 90 days are the first time they are together in person, causing couples to go through an adjustment period as they transition from a mostly digital relationship to planning a wedding.
Like "Love Is Blind," the couples on "90 Day Fiancé" are adapting not only to a life together, but trying to plan a wedding on a truncated timeline. While pairs on the latter might have more time to talk before being together in person, both shows still require them to fit in a lot of relationship growth and development in a short period of time while dealing with the thoughts of their family and friends. With 11 seasons and counting of the TLC series, and several spin-offs following audience favorites after their weddings and new couples as they apply for K-1 visas, there is plenty to watch — even if audiences question how staged it is.
- Starring: Shaun Robinson
- Year: 2014 – present
- Rating: TV-PG
The Circle
"The Circle" follows a group of people getting to know each other through an online interface. They all live in their own apartments in the same building in England, but they don't actually know who else is there, and they never run into each other through careful coordination of schedules. Everyone participates in games and small talk before regularly ranking their fellow players. The people at the top, called influencers, typically get to decide who is blocked on "The Circle." Contestants range from people playing as their most authentic selves, catfishes, and even pairs playing as one person. Their goal is to make it to the end and be rated the highest, leading them to win $100,000.
While "The Circle" isn't a dating series, like "Love Is Blind," it involves getting to know people from behind a barrier. It's a digital one, and they can't even hear the person's voice like contestants on "Love Is Blind" can, but that makes it even better. They have to trust that they aren't being catfished by the photos attached to someone's Circle profile, but they won't get to see who they really are until someone is eliminated or makes it to the end. And, like "Love Is Blind," it has a ton of seasons ready for you to binge.
- Starring: Michelle Buteau
- Year: 2020 – present
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%
Are You the One?
"Are You the One?" is about singles trying to find the perfect couples among their group. How do they know if they've succeeded? The algorithm that determines the pairs will tell them how many they've found each week during a match ceremony, but won't say who they've found. As couples go on dates, they can go into the truth booth to find out if they are a perfect match, earning a spot in the honeymoon suite if they're correct. If they figure out each couple, the contestants get to split $1 million.
Because the end goal is to find the matches made by an algorithm, which takes more into consideration than physical appearance and attraction, "Are You the One?" encourages the couples to focus more on their emotional compatibility and getting to know who someone is, just like on "Love Is Blind." While everyone can see each other in this reality offering, if they want to win the prize money, they have to talk about deeper topics and learn more about each other, even if they are influenced by someone's appearance. They have to think like the algorithm and consider other factors, even if their computer-chosen match isn't their first choice. Since the point is to find all the perfect couples, the group collectively has to work toward that goal, which is a refreshing change of pace from most reality dating series.
- Starring: Ryan Devlin, Terrence J, Kamie Crawford
- Year: 2014 – present
- Rating: TV-14
Married at First Sight
"Married at First Sight" has couples get married after meeting for the first time at the altar, and then they determine if they want to stay married or get a divorce after they get to know each other. After a honeymoon, the couples have eight weeks of living together to decide their fate. Each season features between three and five couples who are matched up by a team that includes a sexologist, sociologist, psychologist, and a humanist chaplain, dubbed relationship experts.
Though "Love Is Blind" features couples who don't meet in person until they are engaged, like "Married at First Sight" it requires them to live together for a predetermined period of time before making an important decision. In "Love Is Blind," that means deciding whether or not to say "I do" at the altar. Each series gives the new couples a trip to initially facilitate bonding before leaving their bubble and seeing if their lives will mesh in the real world. Both projects require the contestants to take a leap of faith and trust in the process. "Married at First Sight" currently has 18 seasons, with more on the way, giving fans of "Love is Blind" plenty to binge.
- Year: 2014 – present
- Rating: TV-PG
Naked Attraction
"Naked Attraction" takes the concept of "Love Is Blind" and turns it on its head. Instead of focusing on getting to know who someone is, a single person — the chooser — gets to see the bodies of contestants and has to decide who to take on a date based only on that information. Starting at the feet, the individuals are in colored booths, with more of their body revealed as the episode goes along. People are eliminated by the chooser solely on the parts of their body shown up to that point. While the person choosing someone for a date is initially clothed, before deciding between the last two people, they also take off their clothes to be on the same playing field.
While it is the complete opposite of "Love Is Blind," "Naked Attraction" is still focusing on one particular aspect of meeting someone –physical attraction — to make a decision. The contestants also don't get to actually meet the one they're going on a date with until after the choice is made, just like how engagements work on the Netflix series. The premise is a bit out there, but that's what makes it a great watch.
- Starring: Anna Richardson
- Year: 2016 – present
Joe Millionaire
What happens when a group of women believe the man they are competing for the heart of is a millionaire, when he's actually a blue-collar worker? That's what the dating series "Joe Millionaire" explores. In a similar format to "The Bachelor," the women get to know the bachelor in a setting where they theoretically know quite a bit about him, like his occupation. When there are just two women left, his actual profession is revealed. If they accept him for who he is, the women get to split $1 million. The original show only lasted two seasons, but a remake season in the 2020s modified the premise a bit, with two bachelors, one of whom was a billionaire.
Much like "Love Is Blind," the contestants get to know someone, only to learn something else at the end of the journey. For the Netflix series, that's when their time in the pods comes to an end, and they learn more about the day-to-day life of their new partner. "Joe Millionaire" was short-lived, mostly because the premise would only work if people hadn't watched previous seasons. In contrast, "Love Is Blind" works because watching previous seasons can encourage potential contestants to believe in the process. Both inherently rely on emotional connections to make those tough decisions and decide whether or not to stay with their chosen person.
- Starring: Alex McLeod, Evan Marriott
- Year: 2003
- Rating: PG-13
Dating Around
Also on Netflix, "Dating Around" features one person per episode going on five different blind dates. The intention is to choose someone to go on a second date with after the blind dates and then hopefully develop a lasting relationship. The couples meet each other at restaurants or other places, having actual dates and meet cutes that play out on screen. They share their hopes and goals, and it's very much like what you would expect first dates to look like.
While it may seem a bit bland at first glance, it's endearing to watch all the blind dates and is reminiscent of the blind pod dates contestants on "Love Is Blind" experience. It's refreshing in that it focuses on the known premise of blind dates, something many experience in their life, and how that can be the start of a couple's story. Like those who participate in "Love Is Blind," the singles on "Dating Around" have to be open to the experience and willing to be vulnerable as they meet someone for the first time in a public setting, not knowing who they could be or what will come of it.
- Year: 2019 – present
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Bachelor in Paradise
"Bachelor in Paradise" follows previous contestants from the popular ABC competition dating shows "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" as they try again to find love, this time in a tropical beach setting. New people join every week, giving everyone additional singles to get to know. Each week, roses are given out, though it alternates whether it's the men or women passing them out. Whoever doesn't have a rose at the end of the ceremony leaves paradise, and the cycle continues. With a more open concept of lounging around with date opportunities, it creates a great atmosphere for them to learn about each other.
Like "Love Is Blind," everyone gets to know each other typically before couples start breaking off. Things can change as new people are introduced to the villa, which doesn't happen on "Love Is Blind," but in the pods, people break up and reconnect all the time as they work through their emotions. And, much like how hard choices are made as the days in the pods come to a close, "Bachelor in Paradise" contestants often have to choose between people when they give out their roses, hurting feelings as they try to figure out who their ideal match is.
- Starring: Chris Harrison, Jesse Palmer, Wells Adams
- Year: 2014 – present
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%
Perfect Match
"Perfect Match" brings singles from other Netflix dating series together for a second chance of finding love. To compete in challenges, the contestants pair off into couples. The challenge winners can break those couples up by bringing new people into the house and having individuals they choose go on dates. As dates happen, couples will rearrange themselves and those without a partner are eliminated. The end goal is to be the most compatible couple and be the Match.
"Love Is Blind" is ultimately hoping people discover who they are compatible with through emotional vulnerability and getting to know someone without appearances contributing to their decisions. "Perfect Match" takes that to a different level as the contestants try to find who they're compatible with through challenges. It's like "Love Is Blind" meets "Survivor." The show also provides a way to see those who appeared on "Love Is Blind" take a second chance on love, which is heartwarming and fun. As one of the most popular dating series on Netflix, it's worth a watch.
- Starring: Nick Lachey
- Year: 2023 – present
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%