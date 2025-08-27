Why The Dancers From Gap's Viral 'Better In Denim' Commercial Look So Familiar

American clothing retailer Gap has been making waves with its "Better in Denim" commercial, which features a group of six young women surrounded by a veritable battalion of dancers engaging in incredibly elaborate choreography to the tune of Kelis' 2003 hit "Milkshake." If you've been following pop culture over the past year, you may recognize the young women in question as the six members of Katseye, a global girl group signed to South Korea's Hybe UMG entertainment company and the United States' Geffen Records.

Since debuting in 2024, Katseye has been on the rise in popularity and prestige, and they're having a big moment this year thanks to the release of their hit second EP, "Beautiful Chaos" — so it's as perfect a time as ever for Gap to have recruited them for a massively viral ad campaign. The commercial, which has already amassed nearly eight million views on YouTube in just over a week, was directed by Bethany Vargas, who recently co-helmed the hugely successful music video for Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra."

Choreography was handled by Robbie Blue, who, since 2024, has also overseen the dancing in music videos by Doechii, Tinashe, and Tate McRae. Both Vargas and Blue do a stellar job of spotlighting the sheer charisma, presence, and motor coordination of the Katseye girls, which they'd already demonstrated in several music videos and live performances prior to their team-up with Gap; indeed, the denim ad comes as a sort of victory lap for Katseye following months of hard work and savvy pop gamesmanship.