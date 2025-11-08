2025 Movies With 90% Or Higher Rotten Tomatoes Scores You Have To Watch

Looking back, 2025 turned out to be low-key fantastic when it came to movies. The best part? A lot of what was on offer was original material untethered to major franchises or reboot city, confirming that the reports of the death of creativity have been greatly exaggerated; instead, it only requires patience, investment, and a curious audience. Who would have thought?

While Rotten Tomatoes isn't the be-all and end-all of a film's quality — and is arguably bad for film itself — it does present an overview of what critics and audiences think of movies. In other words, it's a snapshot of consensus. It's no secret that the approval ratings of 2025 movies skyrocketed on the aggregator, with seemingly countless films receiving the coveted "fresh" rating and becoming instant watchlist additions. With that being said, let's take it one step further and look at some of the best movies that received 90% or higher on the Tomatometer, or the aggregate of critical scores.

While actual cinephiles will point to other 2025 films — "Souleymane's Story," "The Secret Agent," "The Ballad of Wallis Island," "Israel Palestine on Swedish TV," "On Becoming a Guinea Fowl," "To a Land Unknown," "Resurrection," "Eddington," "Riefenstahl," "It Was Just an Accident," "Die My Love," "Sentimental Value" — the following are the ones that average moviegoers should absolutely check out. Remember, this list hasn't been made by one sole critic who's stuffing a baguette in their mouth, updating their Letterboxd account, and letting everyone know what's good and what isn't. Rather, these scores represent the consensus of many people (with many baguettes and Letterboxd lists).