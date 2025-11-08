2025 Movies With 90% Or Higher Rotten Tomatoes Scores You Have To Watch
Looking back, 2025 turned out to be low-key fantastic when it came to movies. The best part? A lot of what was on offer was original material untethered to major franchises or reboot city, confirming that the reports of the death of creativity have been greatly exaggerated; instead, it only requires patience, investment, and a curious audience. Who would have thought?
While Rotten Tomatoes isn't the be-all and end-all of a film's quality — and is arguably bad for film itself — it does present an overview of what critics and audiences think of movies. In other words, it's a snapshot of consensus. It's no secret that the approval ratings of 2025 movies skyrocketed on the aggregator, with seemingly countless films receiving the coveted "fresh" rating and becoming instant watchlist additions. With that being said, let's take it one step further and look at some of the best movies that received 90% or higher on the Tomatometer, or the aggregate of critical scores.
While actual cinephiles will point to other 2025 films — "Souleymane's Story," "The Secret Agent," "The Ballad of Wallis Island," "Israel Palestine on Swedish TV," "On Becoming a Guinea Fowl," "To a Land Unknown," "Resurrection," "Eddington," "Riefenstahl," "It Was Just an Accident," "Die My Love," "Sentimental Value" — the following are the ones that average moviegoers should absolutely check out. Remember, this list hasn't been made by one sole critic who's stuffing a baguette in their mouth, updating their Letterboxd account, and letting everyone know what's good and what isn't. Rather, these scores represent the consensus of many people (with many baguettes and Letterboxd lists).
Sinners
Twin brothers and former gangsters Smoke and Stack Moore (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, to start a juke joint. The first night turns out to be a magical event, as everyone celebrates the power of music. At least, until trouble arrives at the front door in the shape of a vampire named Remmick (Jack O'Connell) and his sharp-fanged goons who want to get their claws on Sammie Moore (Miles Caton), whose gifted mastery of the blues holds the ability to connect with the spirit world. From there, the night transforms from a celebration of Black culture into a scramble for survival.
In "Sinners," writer-director Ryan Coogler weaves in and out of multiple genres to create a master class in cinematic storytelling. This film isn't only about the terror of the bloodsuckers at the door, but also the horrors only humans are capable of committing against their own kind. "Sinners" became one of the buzziest films of the year, entering the conversation in January when a longer trailer was released and created a rare thing — deserved hype. Unsurprisingly, it's also one of the best horror movies of 2025.
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell
Director: Ryan Coogler
Rating: R
Runtime: 138 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%
Black Bag
A spy thriller written by David Koepp and directed by Steven Soderbergh? Stop right there and take all our money. Fortunately, "Black Bag" lives up to the promise of its creative team. The emotional and political stakes run high as counterintelligence officer George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) is assigned a week-long mission to discover who's behind leaking a secret software program. There are five suspects for George to investigate, including his own wife, Kathryn (Cate Blanchett). "Black Bag" turns into a cat-and-mouse game as the paranoia runs wild and everyone becomes a suspect. Is Kathryn involved, or isn't she? In addition to this, will George and Kathryn's marriage survive this testing ordeal?
"Black Bag" keeps the audience guessing throughout, spinning webs of intrigue and intentional misdirection. Fassbender and Blanchett are in top form here, as are powerhouse co-stars Pierce Brosnan, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Tom Burke. Would it surprise anyone that "Black Bag" is also considered one of the best movies of 2025?
Cast: Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Regé-Jean Page
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Rating: R
Runtime: 93 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96%
Predator: Killer of Killers
Despite everyone fearing the Yautja would be Disney-fied after Disney bought 20th Century Fox, the opposite seemed to happen. The "Predator" franchise feels rejuvenated and exciting again — and you can say the same about the animated film "Predator: Killer of Killers," which is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and Joshua Wassung.
Set up as an anthology covering stories from different eras, "Predator: Killer of Killers" centers on three individuals and their encounters with the titular creature: Viking Ursa (Lindsay LaVanchy), rōnin Kenji Kamakami (Louis Ozawa), and U.S. Navy pilot John J. Torres (Rick Gonzalez). Each of these warriors are transported to an alien planet where they're forced to fight to the death and compete for the "honor" of battling the Yautja's Grendel King (Britton Watkins). That's not all, as the extended cut of "Predator: Killer of Killers" also shows what happened to Naru, Dutch Schaefer, and Mike Harrigan from previous film in the series.
Blending gorgeous animation with the blood and gore you would expect from the franchise, "Predator: Killer of Killers" excels in moving this intellectual property in a direction it's never been before. It's clear that it's made by fans for fans, and isn't that all anyone could ask for?
Cast: Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez
Directors: Dan Trachtenberg, Joshua Wassung
Rating: R
Runtime: 85 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95%
KPop Demon Hunters
"KPop Demon Hunters" is pretty self-explanatory, taking the magic of K-pop music and blending it with supernatural demon-hunting. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film follows the girl group Huntr/x — Mira (May Hong), Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), and Rumi (Arden Cho) — who are successful pop stars and demon hunters. Their world gets turned upside down when the young band Saja Boys arrives on the scene. Oh, and here's the best part: The Saja Boys are demons!
One of the best animated movies of 2025, "KPop Demon Hunters" captivates with its flashy aesthetics and unforgettable characters. Also, the soundtrack slaps. If you haven't found yourself singing "Golden" or "How It's Done" at least once a day since you watched the film, then watch it again and sing along this time. It's hard to avoid getting caught up in "KPop Demon Hunters," as it's more of a pop culture movement than a movie. Here's hoping the success of Huntr/x continues for many years to come and that they're never done, done, done!
Cast: Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo
Directors: Maggie Kang & Chris Appelhans
Rating: PG
Runtime: 99 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%
Companion
In the real world, AI romantic companions are already on the way. Of course, most sane people recognize how bad of an idea that is, but in this race to the bottom we call "artificial intelligence," everyone seems determined to fast-forward to the moment in which Skynet finally takes over. Drew Hancock's "Companion" acts as a cautionary tale about what technology is doing to humanity's ability to foster emotional attachments, while also questioning whether AI can become sentient and if they deserve rights if so.
The film follows Iris (Sophie Thatcher), a companion bot to Josh (Jack Quaid), as the two spend a weekend with friends at an isolated cabin owned by Sergey (Rupert Friend). However, after Sophie kills one of them, it doesn't take long to realize that this so-called "bot" has undergone some modifications that might threaten everyone. Naturally, "Companion" contains some intelligent social commentary about AI, but it also explores sexual politics and power dynamics in relationships. It's sharply written, wonderfully acted, and provides a different kind of thriller than what you might expect.
Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage
Director: Drew Hancock
Rating: R
Runtime: 97 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
The Ugly Stepsister
Riffing on the "Cinderella" story by turning it on its head, "The Ugly Stepsister" analyzes society's relationship with and definition of beauty. Writer-director Emilie Blichfeldt uses the body horror genre to pose thought-provoking questions about how far someone is willing to go to fit externally imposed standards of what is attractive. The satirical and biting film also raises two middle fingers to fairy tales like "Cinderella" and their tacit message that only "beautiful" women are deserving of Prince Charming's affections. Honestly, who needs that bum?
Set in a fairy tale world, Elvira (Lea Myren) and her mother, Rebekka (Ane Dahl Torp), do everything possible to get the attention of Prince Julian (Isac Calmroth), hoping that he will marry Elvira and bring wealth and prestige to their family. However, Elvira needs to compete with her "beautiful" stepsister, Agnes (Thea Sofie Loch Næss). Elvira is willing to go to shocking and disgusting lengths to win over Prince Julian, transforming her body in gruesome ways throughout the film. Myren's turn as Elvira is hands down one of the best performances of 2025.
Cast: Lea Myren, Ane Dahl Torp, Thea Sofie Loch Næss
Director: Emilie Blichfeldt
Rating: Not rated
Runtime: 109 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%
Weapons
Comedian and filmmaker Zach Cregger made everyone sit up and take notice of him as a filmmaker with 2022's "Barbarian," and it's safe to say the hype is justified after "Weapons." Told from multiple characters' perspectives and with a non-linear structure, this strange film centers on a group of schoolchildren who run away at the same time (2:17) on the same day. Where did they go, and why? The answer lies in "Weapons," which boasts terrific performances from the likes of Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, and Amy Mardigan, who plays the memorable Aunt Gladys.
Balancing horror, mystery, and drama, Cregger refuses to deliver a stereotypical movie that plays out as expected. Much like "Barbarian," "Weapons" takes several left turns to leave the audience curious about where the story goes and what's really going on here. The good news is that even though Cregger takes big swings in his filmmaking approach, he certainly connects more than he misses. Looper's review of "Weapons" called it "a gruesome and unsettling crowdpleaser," and as Rotten Tomatoes points out, it's tough to disagree.
Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich
Director: Zach Cregger
Rating: R
Runtime: 128 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
One Battle After Another
"One Battle After Another" might be the most straightforward Paul Thomas Anderson movie you'll ever encounter, but it's masterfully executed. From the acting to the composition of its action scenes, everything clicks into high gear here as Anderson delivers an insatiable film that appeals to the masses and not only the art students who worship at the altar of the director. In simple terms, it's a heck of an entertaining time! "One Battle After Another" runs over 160 minutes, but it never feels slow thanks to great editing and narrative pacing.
The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, who used to be known as "Ghetto" Pat Calhoun in his revolutionary days. Now a lackadaisical stoner, he lives an unremarkable life with his daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti), until the past comes knocking. Ultimately, Bob needs to pick himself up and remember who he once was. "One Battle After Another" also features the talents of Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor.
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Rating: R
Runtime: 161 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%
Warfare
Whenever you see Alex Garland's name attached to a project, you know it'll be a class act. "Warfare," which Garland co-wrote and co-directed with former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, continues the trend. The film is based on Mendoza's experience in the Iraq War, specifically the Battle of Ramadi. It's a heart-in-throat motion picture, as the troops fight for survival after their mission takes an unexpected turn. D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai plays Mendoza in the film, while actors Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, and Joseph Quinn take on characters that were inspired by real-life soldiers who served alongside Mendoza.
"Warfare" proves to be unflinching and naturalistic, showcasing the sobering reality of war. It's a scary movie — not because of ghouls and goblins, but because of the intensity and authenticity of its true story. Garland and Mendoza toss the audience right into the throes of war, letting them vicariously experience the harrowing reality alongside the soldiers. While Looper's review was more lukewarm about "Warfare," others have been calling it one of the best war movies of recent years.
Cast: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Noah Centineo, Will Poulter
Directors: Alex Garland, Ray Mendoza
Rating: R
Runtime: 95 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%
Twinless
James Sweeney's "Twinless" is categorized as a comedy-drama, but genre limitations don't do justice to what the film encompasses as a whole. It's a bold and raw journey through the topics of love, loss, and grief, taking the audience down an unexpected path about the complexity of being human. The film leaves a lasting impression, that's for sure.
"Twinless" follows Dennis (Sweeney) and Roman (Dylan O'Brien), who meet at a support group for twinless twins, i.e. twins who have lost their siblings. They strike up an immediate friendship, becoming almost inseparable from the time they meet. However, this relationship is tested when Roman discovers that Dennis' story might not be truthful and that he may have ulterior motives. Without going into spoiler territory, let's just say that Roman and Dennis' friendship gets pushed to the limit.
Cast: James Sweeney, Dylan O'Brien, Aisling Franciosi
Director: James Sweeney
Rating: R
Runtime: 100 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%
A Nice Indian Boy
The best kind of romantic comedies often involve culture clashes and miscommunications. That's exactly what happens in Roshan Sethi's "A Nice Indian Boy." In the film, Indian-American doctor Naveen (Karan Soni) meets Jay (Jonathan Groff), a white artist adopted by Indian parents. They fall in love, but Naveen remains apprehensive of introducing his traditional Indian parents to the more outgoing Jay. After they become engaged and Naveen wants to give Jay the big family wedding of his dreams, Jay finally meets Naveen's family, including his supposedly perfect sister, Arundhathi (Sunita Mani). That's when the real fun begins.
At its core, "A Nice Indian Boy" is a tale about acceptance and embracing cultural differences, while encouraging everyone to not be afraid of being authentically themselves. The film contains a lot of heart and might be the warmest, most uplifting movie of the year that's actually good. Critics have also deservedly highlighted Soni and Groff's performances for particular praise, with the pair making a wonderfully sweet and funny rom-com couple.
Cast: Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani
Director: Roshan Sethi
Rating: Not rated
Runtime: 96 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%
Final Destination: Bloodlines
The "Final Destination" franchise went away for a while, which was probably for the best considering the diminishing returns of the sequels. As such, horror fans and critics were shocked by its 2025 installment, "Final Destination: Bloodlines," which was genuinely great. The film has rejuvenated the franchise, adding fresh lore that filled in the narrative blanks and brilliantly demonstrated how you can't outrun death.
The film follows Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) as she experiences visions of a catastrophic event. She comes to realize that she's having the same premonitions that her grandmother, Iris Campbell (played by both Brec Bassinger and Gabrielle Rose at different ages), had in the late 1960s, visions that helped Iris save many lives. Death has returned for a new generation, though, and Stefani's family is the target.
Of course, the film features elaborate new Rube Goldberg machine-type deaths, including an MRI kill that's easily one of the best in the franchise. It also pieces together the entire "Final Destination" timeline, revealing who Tony Todd's William Bludworth really is. "Final Destination: Bloodlines" marks a new and exciting chapter in the horror series. It's bloody brilliant, with Looper calling it "an unexpectedly endearing gorefest."
Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt
Directors: Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein
Rating: R
Runtime: 110 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%