Warfare Review: Less Messy Than Civil War, But Also Less Interesting

The cast of "Warfare" is stacked with basically every up-and-coming twunk A24 could afford, including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs"), Will Poulter ("Death of a Unicorn"), Cosmo Jarvis ("Shōgun"), Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things"), Kit Connor ("Heartstopper"), Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before"), Michael Gandolfini ("Daredevil: Born Again"), and Charles Melton ("May December"). I could barely tell you a thing about any of the characters they play. The only names I remembered leaving the theater were Ray (Woon-A-Tai), since he's the co-director, and Elliot (Jarvis), since he gets the film's closing dedication. The only specific performance detail I could describe is that Joseph Quinn is excellent at screaming. There's no time to get to know anyone.

The film opens with one moment of fraternal bonding — the last time we'll hear music until the credits — before going straight to the mission. For the first half hour or so, everything's quiet. The SEALs hide in an Iraqi family's house, conversing in technical jargon and aiming sniper rifles out the windows while patiently waiting for the right time to shoot. Then the fighting breaks out, and we're suddenly paying attention to multiple streams of noise in different directions; you feel the vibrations of each round of gunfire in your IMAX seat. And then an IED goes off, and it's the loudest thing you've ever heard. I criticized the sound design of "Civil War" as excessive, but in "Warfare," it's exactly the point — in lieu of forming traditional narrative attachments to any of the characters, the audience is placed directly in the experience of war, and that experience is physically painful.

Based on the trailers and bad experiences with other movies about the Iraq War, some feared that "Warfare" would be military propaganda. I doubt that's the intention here. It appears the production forwent the Department of Defense backing that many movies about the U.S. military seek out, and it doesn't depict its mission with any sense of pomp. The real-time approach helps with the de-glorification; lingering on every single step of caring for men enduring grotesque injuries should make the horror stick in the brain and overwhelm any potential excitement. I can't confidently say that everyone will take away an anti-war message from it – François Truffaut famously argued "There's no such thing as an anti-war film," and media literacy in America is so bad there are people who seriously thought Homelander (Antony Starr) was the good guy in "The Boys" – but at least it's safe to say recruitment officers won't be using this movie.