Weapons Review: A Gruesome And Unsettling Crowdpleaser
When you build your horror film around the mystery of a classroom full of missing kids, you've officially got our attention. But as anyone can tell you, a horror movie does not succeed on premise alone — somewhere along the line, they have to bring the concept to execution. With "Weapons," we're treated to a master class courtesy of director Zach Cregger, who imbues the film with a rich blending of genre that embraces not just horror, but mystery thriller and even comedy as well. Its narrative structure keeps "Weapons" continually engaging, while its talented cast of actors brings depth to each character, making this one of the best horror films of the year.
The story begins simply enough: One night, at exactly 2:17 a.m., an entire elementary school class creeped out of their homes, running with arms akimbo to destinations unknown. There was no rhyme or reason for their departure, nor any sign of them since. All missing. Except for one little boy, Alex (Cary Christopher), who seems to have been the only student spared from this fate. Reeling from the loss of their children and desperate for answers, the community turns its paranoid gaze on the class's teacher Justine Gamby (Julia Garner). Surely, she must have had something to do with the disappearance, they believe. But the real truth is stranger than any of them could have imagined.
Weapons shifts perspectives and builds depth
Throughout the entire film, the narrative is told from several different perspectives, each revealing more information as the story unfolds. Between Justine, her cop ex-situationship Paul (Alden Ehrenreich), a grieving father trying to solve the case on his own (Josh Brolin), and several others, we're able to piece together what happened to this seemingly vanished group of children. It's a narrative device that is particularly well-suited to this story — "Weapons" clocks in at just over two hours, which is on the long side for a horror film, but it never loses momentum thanks to the fact that we're switching perspectives periodically. And what's more, we're not just learning about the case through these interludes, but getting added depth and background information about its characters that makes the film work as a dramatic thriller as well as a horror movie.
"Weapons" carefully judges tone throughout the rollercoaster ride of its plot; Zach Cregger has an intuitive grasp on when to use horror, pathos, and comedy, making the film a well-balanced treat. Surprisingly, there are several laugh-out-loud moments that help to cut the tension when it threatens to become overwhelming. But it's not the kind of humor where the characters are constantly wisecracking in the face of danger — it's more flourishes of absurdity, which fits perfectly with the film's tone.
The dark side of small-town life
There's a lot to be said about the subtext of this film, particularly regarding the community that it takes place in. Given that the victims are a group of students, it's difficult not to think of the uniquely American plague of gun violence, in which the older generations sacrifice the younger for no particularly good reason. The rage felt by the parents at the senselessness of their children's disappearance (literally — it doesn't make sense at all) rings true as well. And throughout the entire film, there's a sense of claustrophobia that goes along with life in a quiet suburban town. Especially during the parts of the story that focus on Justine's experience, since she's the one who's been scapegoated as the teacher whose children disappeared. There are eyes everywhere, and she can't go out in her hometown without feeling as though she's being watched and judged.
The caliber of actors in "Weapons" also goes a long way in elevating the material into the realm of elite horror. They bring a sense of nuance to their characters, especially in how they all cope with the chaos unfolding within their town. There's a villain in "Weapons," sure, but there are also a lot of people acting in ways that call into question their sense of morality. How do we treat others in our community when we're grieving, angry, and confused? The end result is an undercurrent of nastiness that runs through the film, but never precludes the idea that people are capable of working together for the common good. So as gross and unsettling as "Weapons" gets, and as many people there are who may or may not get parts of their faces scraped off with a potato peeler, there's a note of hope that comes as a little palate cleanser.
"Weapons" begins in a profoundly off-putting place, with the mysterious disappearance of a large group of innocent children. As it goes from there, it's fully willing to take the narrative in weird and disturbing directions. But it's a testament to Zach Cregger and his talented cast of actors that no matter how grotesque things get, "Weapons" is a fantastically fun crowdpleaser that is sure to entertain diehard and casual horror fans alike. (Before you watch "Weapons," check out our explainer video so you can fully prepare yourself.)
"Weapons" hits theaters on August 8.