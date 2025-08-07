Weapons Review: A Gruesome And Unsettling Crowdpleaser

There's a lot to be said about the subtext of this film, particularly regarding the community that it takes place in. Given that the victims are a group of students, it's difficult not to think of the uniquely American plague of gun violence, in which the older generations sacrifice the younger for no particularly good reason. The rage felt by the parents at the senselessness of their children's disappearance (literally — it doesn't make sense at all) rings true as well. And throughout the entire film, there's a sense of claustrophobia that goes along with life in a quiet suburban town. Especially during the parts of the story that focus on Justine's experience, since she's the one who's been scapegoated as the teacher whose children disappeared. There are eyes everywhere, and she can't go out in her hometown without feeling as though she's being watched and judged.

The caliber of actors in "Weapons" also goes a long way in elevating the material into the realm of elite horror. They bring a sense of nuance to their characters, especially in how they all cope with the chaos unfolding within their town. There's a villain in "Weapons," sure, but there are also a lot of people acting in ways that call into question their sense of morality. How do we treat others in our community when we're grieving, angry, and confused? The end result is an undercurrent of nastiness that runs through the film, but never precludes the idea that people are capable of working together for the common good. So as gross and unsettling as "Weapons" gets, and as many people there are who may or may not get parts of their faces scraped off with a potato peeler, there's a note of hope that comes as a little palate cleanser.

"Weapons" begins in a profoundly off-putting place, with the mysterious disappearance of a large group of innocent children. As it goes from there, it's fully willing to take the narrative in weird and disturbing directions. But it's a testament to Zach Cregger and his talented cast of actors that no matter how grotesque things get, "Weapons" is a fantastically fun crowdpleaser that is sure to entertain diehard and casual horror fans alike. (Before you watch "Weapons," check out our explainer video so you can fully prepare yourself.)

"Weapons" hits theaters on August 8.