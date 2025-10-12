The 10 Best Horror Movies Of 2025 (So Far)

Anytime a horror movie is well-received, there's usually a chorus of "Horror is back" in online spaces. But that's not really technically true, because horror has never gone away. In fact, in an ever-changing cinematic landscape where even superhero movies aren't guaranteed successes, horror has consistently been there to pick up the slack.

Obviously, not every horror film is a winner, but without fail, every year at least has a smattering of great movies that wow critics and get diehard horror fans excited about what the future may hold for certain filmmakers. Horror is adaptable: These movies often cost substantially less than more action-packed films because it doesn't require a ton of money to induce dread in audiences. With perfect timing and a flair for gory visuals, people will flock to something great in theaters, ensuring that horror stays alive and continues to attract some of our most exciting directors.

2025 has been an excellent year for the genre. There have been a ton of great original horror flicks as well as entries in long-running franchises that were surprisingly spectacular. Body horror, vampires, AI, and killer sharks: It's all here. In case you missed any of these, here's what Looper considers the best horror movies of 2025.