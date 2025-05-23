The Entire Final Destination Timeline Explained

The "Final Destination" series has never been afraid of bloody, macabre kills; it's also never been too shy to follow its own doom-laden mythology right to the nearest open grave. If you cheat death and fail to die when you're supposed to, death will find and claim you — in the order in which you were supposed to originally die in the disaster you survived. It usually murders people in a manner that would make Rube Goldberg proud. Tripping face-first onto a pitchfork after being scared by a mouse, which jumped out of hiding because a corncob was rattled by a mysterious north wind? That's a purely "Final Destination" kind of death, the kind of stuff that happens nonstop in this franchise. Not only does it practice wicked irony, but it believes in poetic justice.

With the additional of "Final Destination Bloodlines" to the series, a whole new twist to its mythology has been set in place — something that makes the movie series seem completely different when you watch it again. Fans now know why death is so very grumpy about all of these people and their precognitive abilities getting in the way of what ought to be easy kills. With an even stronger sequence of events in place, here's everything we know about the bumpy, over-the-top, and sometimes even touching "Final Destination" timeline.