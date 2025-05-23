The Entire Final Destination Timeline Explained
The "Final Destination" series has never been afraid of bloody, macabre kills; it's also never been too shy to follow its own doom-laden mythology right to the nearest open grave. If you cheat death and fail to die when you're supposed to, death will find and claim you — in the order in which you were supposed to originally die in the disaster you survived. It usually murders people in a manner that would make Rube Goldberg proud. Tripping face-first onto a pitchfork after being scared by a mouse, which jumped out of hiding because a corncob was rattled by a mysterious north wind? That's a purely "Final Destination" kind of death, the kind of stuff that happens nonstop in this franchise. Not only does it practice wicked irony, but it believes in poetic justice.
With the additional of "Final Destination Bloodlines" to the series, a whole new twist to its mythology has been set in place — something that makes the movie series seem completely different when you watch it again. Fans now know why death is so very grumpy about all of these people and their precognitive abilities getting in the way of what ought to be easy kills. With an even stronger sequence of events in place, here's everything we know about the bumpy, over-the-top, and sometimes even touching "Final Destination" timeline.
The 1969 Skyview disaster is averted
In 1969, a young, pregnant Iris Campbell (Brec Bassinger) is enjoying a night on the town with her boyfriend, Paul (Max Lloyd-Jones), at the Skyview. Both are nervous; Paul because he's planning on proposing, Iris because she hasn't told him about her upcoming blessed event and is afraid he'll dump her. The brand-new restaurant is somewhat like the Space Needle in height and design, but what Iris suddenly sees in her mind's eye isn't a nice dish of steak tartare. She pictures a shard of crystal chandelier falling onto the floor, cracking its glass surface. One event leads to another, which leads to a gas leak being lit aflame, blowing up the restaurant and killing everyone inside in gnarly ways.
Unlike the many who will come after her, when Iris jumps to her feet and demands everyone leave right now — snuffing out the various elements that led to the chain reaction of deaths around her — people listen and follow her to the door. With this action, she quietly saves a whole lot of lives. But as far as death is concerned, they're all people who should be deceased, not living out in the world and spawning children. The movie never quite explains why people like Iris are burdened with such sights – a questionable thing about the "Final Destination" movies if there ever was one — but for Iris, the impact on her life is heavy and long-lasting.
1969-2000: Iris Campbell's paranoia puts a strain on her family
Iris, understandably, becomes a paranoid and suspicious wife and mother. Paul is thrilled that she's pregnant and they marry, but her children, Howard (Alex Zahara) and Darlene (Rya Kihlstedt), rebel against her growing rules and fears. When Paul dies of a heart attack, Iris goes full conspiracy theory with her beliefs. She comes to feel that death is intentionally stalking and killing everyone who survived because the Skyview explosion didn't happen. Not only that, but death is after every single descendent born from those people — children and grandchildren alike. Her solution to this problem is to begin tracking everyone who escaped the restaurant because of her, and everything that happened to them after that night.
She writes a book about the echo effect she's caused, then ultimately hides herself away in a cabin much like Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) will in the future, hoping to prevent death from closing in on her family. Unfortunately, her behavior drives Darlene away from both her own children and from Iris and Paul, causing a fissure in the clan that causes years of generational trauma. But in Iris' mind, this is justified. As long as she's alive, death will be prevented from killing the rest of her family in the order of their birth. But by 2025, she's terminally ill, and knows that her family doesn't have much more time left on the planet.
1969-2000: William Bludworth was at the Skyview
Iris isn't the only person who's pivotal to the "Final Destination" franchise that's present at the Skyview. William Bludworth (Jayden Oniah) and his singing, dancing mom, Evie (Natasha Burnett) are both there. Evie comforts Iris when she reveals that she's pregnant out of wedlock, unaware that Paul plans to propose and worrying that he will reject her. Evie gently directs William to play quietly while she works — which he does, until the explosion. Evie saves William by pushing him into a supply closet, but still witnesses her terrible death. Then Iris protects him until her own terrible passing.
That's a future averted by Iris, but William is still haunted by death as an adult (Tony Todd) — or, more accurately, he chooses to spend his time around death. When he grows up, he'll work at the family mortuary, Bludworth Funeral Homes. He'll also be a coroner. More importantly, William will provide semi-helpful, semi-threatening advice to many a person subsequently targeted by death over the course of the franchise. This will be due to the fact that he and Iris will correspond, trying to determine how to defeat death and figuring out the ground rules. By the time 2025 rolls around, he too has a terminal illness. He tells the Reyes family that he expects to die after they all expire, since he died last in Iris' vision, but urges them all to live full lives.
2000: The North Bay Bridge Disaster happens
While it comes fifth in the movie series' release order, the first disaster connected to the Skyview curse to wreck a whole bunch of lives is the North Bay Bridge Disaster, which takes place in "Final Destination 5." In Sam Lawton's (Nicholas D'Agosto) original vision, high winds and ongoing bridge construction combine to weaken the North Bay crossing, resulting in its collapse and the death of all of his colleagues and Sam himself as they travel via bus to a work retreat. Sam's panic results in seven of his friends and colleagues escaping their painful, fiery or watery deaths, though the bridge does collapse, taking 86 people and the bus with it.
That's a problem, since — like Alex Browning before him — the FBI now thinks Sam's committed an act of terrorism. He manages to escape the charges but his friends soon begin falling one by one. And the first person to die passes in such a memorable freak accident that it's taken on a certain air of legend among "Final Destination" fans.
Candice can't keep the balance
The memory of poor Candice (Ellen Wroe) being spindled, folded and mutilated by a "freak" gymnastics accident provides the series with an inimitably memorable kill. While at first her routine goes smoothly and she manages a dismount with no issue, everything goes wrong afterward. She's just working on her bar routine when another gymnast steps on a nail — which Candice manages to avoid during her own routine — and falls off the balance beam with a yelp of pain. The woman knocks over a bowl filled with chalk into a fan. Candice then takes an eyeful of chalk, and tumbles backward off the parallel bars, snapping herself violently in half.
It's an excellent example of the kind of domino death that occurs in the franchise. It also completely unbalances her boyfriend, Peter (Miles Fisher). When Peter learns that it's possible to steal the lifespan of another person by killing them, he decides to take revenge on Sam and his ex-girlfriend Molly (Emma Bell). He's jealous that in Sam's vision, Molly survives the crash no matter what happens, and wants to steal her lifespan as a result. In the end, Peter is killed, leaving Sam and Molly to live freely — at least for a while.
Sam and Molly die on Volée Airlines Flight 180 with Alex Browning's classmates
Though Sam and Molly survive the horrors of Peter and their paranoid colleagues, they manage to make an astronomically awful choice when booking a flight to France for a long-delayed vacation. Yep, they end up on Volée Airlines Flight 180. Fans are immediately clued into the bad trip ahead when they re-witness Alex fighting with the flight attendants ahead of the plane taking off and he and his classmates are kicked off the plane. Though he obviously doesn't have insight into Alex's visions, Sam realizes something is wrong, and promptly knows he and Molly are going to die. Which they immediately do, in a blaze of fire in the sky above New York. At least they don't pass away alone.
It's a sad ending for Sam, and it has further repercussions when Nathan Sears (Arlen Escarpeta), Sam's formerly-lucky co-worker, is killed in a barroom by a piece of debris from the falling plane — just after he learns the colleague he'd previously killed to swallow up his lifespan had a brain aneurysm and might have died at any point. That's where Sam's tale — and "Final Destination 5" — ends, and Alex's begins.
Alex Browning escapes Volée Airlines Flight 180
Alex Browning, meanwhile, finds himself in a world of confusing hurt in "Final Destination" when he envisions his whole class going up in a fireball on Volée Airlines Flight 180. In his panic, he saves a handful of people and one of his teachers. He's shocked when his premonition comes true and everyone bears witness to the plane's explosion over the New York City skyline, killing approximately 287 people. Once again, death doesn't stand idly by and let Alex get away with his accidental machinations. One by one, his friends, rivals and even that unfortunate teacher are picked off in alarming ways.
Naturally, Alex isn't about to take death lying down. He manages to grab the plane's seating chart and figures out that everyone is dying in the order in which they passed in his vision. He uses that knowledge to try to protect others and himself, ultimately driving himself to a place pretty close to madness. Like Iris, he even locks himself away in a cabin to avoid becoming death's patsy. Sadly, he can't save everyone — and one classmate in particular, Terry Chaney (Amanda Detmer), dies a terribly memorable death in spite of Alex's best intentions.
Terry meets truck
One of the most memorable horror deaths of all time belongs to Terry, who's in the middle of yelling at Alex that she doesn't believe his mumbo jumbo when she's flattened by a speeding bus. It's such a quick jaw-dropper of a death that the franchise has repeated it multiple times — with George (Mykelti Williamson) in "The Final Destination," most memorably, but also in "Final Destination Bloodlines" when Julia (Anna Lore) is killed.
In theatres, it slayed audiences quite handily. The final edit of the scene takes a much longer pause to account for audiences reacting with laughs and gasps, instead of quickly moving to the next scene and messing up their ability to understand what's happening or missing the dialogue. The fact that it comes from a simple dumb mistake, like not looking both ways before stepping into the road, just helps add to the shock.
Vehicles in particular seem to have it out for Alex's gang; aside from Terry's demise, death tries to french fry Clear Rivers (Ali Larter) in her truck and Billy (Seann William Scott) is decapitated by a piece of shrapnel after a train runs over Carter's (Kerr Smith) car when he tries to kill himself on the tracks. In the end, only Carter, Clear, and Alex survive to make a memorial trip to Paris for the fallen.
Paris is the city of lights out for Carter
Alive and happy six months after seemingly driving death off, Carter, Clear and Alex head to Paris for a celebratory vacation. Unfortunately for them, they quickly figure out that death is after them in spite of their efforts, as signs begin to mount up that death is still hungry for their souls. While dining outside at a Parisian café, a parking sign is hurled into a neon advertisement, sending it swinging into the crowd. When Carter saves Alex's life, Alex figures out that death has skipped him once again. Carter asks desperately who's next. It turns out to be him — and he's promptly killed by the falling sign, which rebounds right into him.
While Alex and Clear make it back to the United States, they're completely changed for the worse. Offscreen, Alex is later killed by a falling brick — perhaps the most ignominious death ever handed out to a main "Final Destination" character, especially because it happens between films. That leaves Clear alone as the sole survivor of Volée Airlines Flight 180. But soon she'll meet a whole new pack of accident survivors from a completely different disaster who are looking to beat death at its own game.
2003: The U.S. Route 23 crash occurs
Kimberly Corman (A. J. Cook) takes center stage in 2003's "Final Destination 2," and her hapless tribe of survivors all manage to live after she accidentally spares them from the U.S. Route 23 crash. Initiated by a logging truck loosening its load and dumping a whole lot of deadly debris on the interstate, the automobile pile-up kills 19 men, women, and children indiscriminately in a wild display of death's fury. Kimberly's survival is another anomaly that should have never occurred — but thanks to William Bludworth, she arms herself with new knowledge that will change the "Final Destination" universe forever.
While the previous film in the series suggests that all is hopeless, and death will take you no matter what you do or how good your karma is, here Kimberly and her friends have an out. If they take a life, they'll be able to add more time onto their lifespan. But they can also put a new life out into the world, saving themselves by giving birth or by saving another human and changing the list's order. A third, more mysterious possibility involves sacrificing themselves and, "Flatliners" style, dying temporarily only to have their hearts restarted. This slim bit of hope leads Kimberly into all sorts of mayhem as she works hard to try and stay ahead of death, who is more than happy to stalk her to the bitter end.
Clear meets her fate
Naturally, Kimberly turns to the only person who really understands her plight when the going gets tough — Clear Rivers, who has checked herself into an asylum to protect herself and others from her unlucky dying streak. Clear is reluctant to get close to or help anyone, but she realizes that the only way to save herself from death for a good long while is to listen to what Kimberly has to say. She teams up with Kimberly and the chase leads her all the way to a local hospital — where Clear is unfortunately killed in an explosion.
While that firmly closes the door on the lives of the characters from the first movie, at least Clear goes out swinging, with plenty of hope left behind for Kimberly and her newfound friend Thomas Burke (Michael Landes) to live on. As a matter of fact, Kimberly's survival will become a landmark case in the "Final Destination" world — and set up a precedent discussed in "Final Destination Bloodlines."
Kimberly cheats death - successfully?
Kimberly becomes the first person to fully and freely cheat death. How does she do it? By dying herself. Determined to break the chain, she intentionally plows her car into a lake, hoping to give death a "new life" that will stop the endless rampage raining down upon her friends.
She's very lucky her gamble pays off, but pay off it does. Kimberly manages to stay underwater for just long enough to stop her heart. Temporarily dead, she is shocked back to life by Dr. Ellen Kalarjian (Enid-Raye Adams), whom she previously and falsely believed was trying to kill crash survivor Isabella (Justina Machado).
Kimberly now has a brand new life, a brand new soul, and has driven death away successfully, forcing it to go hunt elsewhere. Which it immediately does, picking off Brian (Noel Fisher), a teenager previously saved by crash survivor Rory (Jonathan Cherry). Kimberly's survival becomes so legendary that she is spoken of in reverent tones during "Final Destination Bloodlines" as a major exception to the rules.
2006: The Devil's Flight roller coaster accident
The next accident on death's docket is the Devil's Flight roller coaster disaster, which takes out a whole bunch of people enjoying a happy night at the local amusement park. A cart on the coaster derails, sending a bunch of passengers tumbling into the night to die on the tracks or the ground below. The vision this time out is experienced by McKinley High School senior Wendy Christensen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), whose self-described control-freak desires are challenged by death.
Wendy's vision saves her from dying violently on Devil's Flight, and even saves everyone who was in the car with her about to partake of the rollercoaster's wild ride. But seven people die, including her boyfriend Jason, and death continues to give chase, eliminating everyone she spooked off Devil's Flight with her.
Besides her vision, Wendy is aided by her high school frenemy and fellow survivor Kevin Fischer (Ryan Merriman). They're both struggling with the fact that they couldn't save their significant others, tormented by guilt they can't shed. But they're determined to at least undo the damage that has been haunting them since they got off that roller coaster. And they have a special new trick that will help them get a leg up on death in a completely unique way.
A picture says a thousand words
In "Final Destination 3," shutterbug Wendy's photographs of senior night at the amusement park provide a window into the way each of her classmates will be killed. This is a notion that's never been used in a "Final Destination" film before or since, though every movie contains some kind of Easter eggs, visual cues, and callbacks to other films in the series. But the photographic clues Wendy ends up with are a gift from fate no one else has ever been treated to before.
The clues range from the subtle — like Wendy's sister, Julie (Amanda Crew), standing before a harrow, which will later nearly impale her — to the blatant, like Kevin being blinded by Wendy's flash and realizing he's set to die in a fireworks explosion. The technique isn't refined and naturally isn't perfected, but it's a better leg up than most of the victims have when combatting death. Yet Wendy fails at saving a few lives in spite of this advantage, including a pair of best friends who meet their makers in unforgettable ways.
This double death gives new meaning to a sick burn
Ashley Freund (Chelan Simmons) and Ashlyn Halperin (Crystal Lowe) differentiate themselves from Wendy's tribe of friends by being slush-obsessed valley girl types who absolutely don't believe that Wendy's visions mean anything of great import. They think they're cooler than everyone else in the room — scoffing at the Britney Spears and Celine Dion CDs they find at their local tanning booth, for instance, and always looking down on their classmates. Considering how fiery their deaths are, they end up getting burned in more ways that one.
Ashley and Ashlyn get on with their lives after the Devil's Flight incident, which means working on their tans, listening to funky music — and being the first victims to meet their makers in "Final Destination 3" when they burn to death in their tanning beds to the tune of the Ohio Players' "Rollercoaster of Love." This is another extremely memorable kill in the franchise's history, with a smash-cut from the duo's flame-filled tanning beds to their caskets sitting side-by-side in a cemetery, waiting for burial.
They're also a pair of notably brutal deaths, complete with shattering glass and peeling skin, and pop up to shock viewers from their complacency, rattling them thoroughly. It's a classic set of "Final Destination" demises, but they serve their purpose. These charbroiled cheerleaders set Wendy and Kevin on the road to saving everyone who lived through the accident — a prospect that, as always, will not go smoothly.
Death does not spare Wendy
For all of her efforts and all of her smarts, Wendy cannot outrun her destiny, and thus death fails to spare her. While she survives life in McKinley and make it all the way to college, New York City ends up getting her down — literally, and in a major way. While riding the subway with her new university friends, she bumps into her own sister — and into Kevin, who's in town visiting.
She immediately receives another vision — of the train crashing and the three of them being violently killed, alongside a number of passengers who have the misfortune of sharing the train car with them. Wendy now knows she'll be the last to die in her group — and there's no way to prevent that fate from striking her. A single tear drips down her cheek as the horror of the moment sets in.
While Wendy become yet another "Final Destination" protagonist to die in a terrible way, her passing does open up new possibilities for the franchise with her precognitive photos, which allows heroes to see what might be coming up ahead without precognitive flashes of the future. While it hasn't been used again, it's quite the different, unique idea — and one that Nick O'Bannen (Bobby Campo) probably wishes he had access to while coping with a car-related mishap that happens in 2009.
2009: the McKinley Speedway crash
Death takes a tiny holiday before setting its next disaster in motion — this time, a speedway crash in the series' only 3-D outing, 2009's "The Final Destination." Nick, his girlfriend Lori (Shantel VanSanten), and their friends Hunt (Nick Zano) and Janet (Haley Webb) only survive the multi-car disaster because of Nick's vision. It's an ugly scene, and it took its true inspiration from the horrifying real-life Le Mans disaster. Once again, Nick fails to empty the stadium, and once again death immediately starts knocking on his door due to his bad choices. One by one, his acquaintances die, and the space between his death and life shortens.
The McKinley Speedway crash ultimately kills 52 people and makes quite the mess, but death's eye, as always, is on the prize — the group that got away because of Nick's unfortunate premonition. Like Wendy before him, however, Nick has another new trick up his sleeve that will hopefully even the odds in the group's favor. And it does indeed work — at least for a short period of time.
The past helps prepare Nick for the future
While Kevin utilizes the internet versus newspaper clippings in "Final Destination 3," Nick manages to combine his memories, his visions, and his internet research to properly battle back against death in a unique way in "The Final Destination." It's a long way from Alex and his seating charts and Iris and her room filled with charts and binders. He's able to access centuries of history with the stroke of a key and does so in order to save the skins of everyone around him. Clear Rivers wishes she had that kind of help.
Modern technology in the "Final Destination" world doesn't tend to be too terribly advanced; if anything, the cars, computers, and other implements of advancement tend to be on the side of death and stall out, rust, jam, or just plain collapse to further its design. But the internet has become a more useful tool for "Final Destination" characters, though it definitely doesn't guarantee anything remotely resembling survival. And technology plays a particularly ugly role in the death of one of Nick's friends in "The Final Destination."
Death by pool suction
Hunt undeniably has one of the worst deaths in "The Final Destination," if not the entire series proper. Acting as a lifeguard at a private pool, he dives to the bottom looking for his lucky coin, only to be sucked into the pool drain. Unable to escape, his insides are sucked up and out of his body by the pool pump and then spewed onto the deck of the pool in a gory and bloody heap.
While it's aided by CGI — due, apparently, to the fact that the scene was filmed in a public pool, which they couldn't sully with stage blood – it's incredibly memorable and brutal. It's also a terrible way to go for even a character as minor as Hunt, whose only real characteristic is his perpetual horniness.
This might be remembered as the worst film in the series because of its flat characters and dull dialogue, but Hunt's horrible death still hangs over the franchise like a mourning shroud.
Nick is the second to save hundreds with his vision
Nick is noble in an entirely different way from many "Final Destination" characters, in that he is the only person besides Iris to manage to save a whole lot of people thanks to his visions. In Nick's case, it's his premonition about the local mall going up in an explosion that does the trick, preventing a lot of moviegoers and mall walkers from dying terribly. In Nick's vision, an explosion caused by construction at the mall proceeds to wreck both its movie theatre and the mall's interior structure. It makes an escalator collapse and kill Lori, whom he's also unable to save in his vision.
This is another example of the way blind luck and fate play out in the "Final Destination" world. Though Nick doesn't manage to save a whole lot of people at the speedway, he does avert the mall disaster. That might be good news in any other franchise, but in this one it's just a sign that death is going to punish him — which it does via a truck plowing into a café where he's meeting Janet and Lori, putting a permanent kibosh on any further hopes of heroics from poor Nick.
No time for Bludworth
"The Final Destination" is unique from its brethren in another way — it's the only film in the franchise that doesn't involve Tony Todd in some respect. While "Final Destination 3" also eschews any use of his William Bludworth character, he makes a vocal cameo, putting words in the mouth of the Devil's Flight's signature demon and later acting as a subway announcer. "The Final Destination" doesn't feature even a second of Todd's talents.
Todd has never spoken out as to why he wasn't in that edition of the "Final Destination" saga, though while it was filming, the ever-busy actor had a number of roles lined up and ready to roll, including a guest spot on "Psych" and a recurring role in the Roger Corman series "Splatter." Though he did miss out on this single installment, Todd would resurface in the most poignant manner possible in "Final Destination Bloodlines."
The Final Destinaton is a lot like Final Destination -- with one exception
"The Final Destination" strongly mirrors "Final Destination" in a lot of ways. Whether it's the fact of its similar characters — noble Nick and Alex, good time party boys Hunt and Billy — or that it has three survivors who make it out of their tangle with death alive, there are a whole lot of notable parallels here. Unfortunately, that's to the detriment of "The Final Destination," which tries to stand on its own and manages to fall on its face.
There is one interesting way in which "The Final Destination" is completely different from "Final Destination" — all three of its initially surviving protagonists die at once and at the same time at the ending of the movie, unlike "Final Destination," which spares Alex and Clear temporarily. It's an interesting contrast — but the next event in the "Final Destination" timeline would be unlike any other fans had seen before.
2025: Stefani Reyes has a vision
"Final Destination Bloodlines" is unique in that the person afflicted with visions isn't even seeing her own future this time out — instead, she's been doomed to repeat someone else's past. Stefani Reyes (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) keeps remembering the night of the Skyview disaster — and ultimately must make contact with her estranged grandma to get details as to why. She may not initially believe Iris when her grandmother insists death is out to get them, but she's kind of hard to ignore by the time heads (literally) begin to roll.
Another unique facet? Everyone Stefani finds herself trying to save is a member of her family, all people she knows and cares about, even if some of theme are distant cousins or estranged parents. In most "Final Destination" films, outside of the occasional love interest, the people involved are strangers. But not this time. It definitely adds a new strand of tension to the film.
Stefani never develops visions of her own
Unlike Iris, Stefani is never blessed — or cursed — with actual visions of her own oncoming death. While Iris knows exactly what's going to happen to her and when — even welcoming her eventual demise — Stefani has no clue what's going to happen to her, no inkling of a vision, and thus has to rely on the advice of the experienced to get around the rules of death.
This is an especially cruel choice from death, who at least gives its previous victims forewarning. Whether it's a good or a horrifying thing to know how you're going to die and where and when your closest friends will meet their doom is a blessing and a curse in this series — but Stefani has no choice at all in the matter and must simply fly as blind as the audience does from the start of her journey to the ending.
Iris is the series' first successful suicide
A sad first for "Bloodlines" comes in the form of Iris' successful suicide. Choosing to make a point about how death is stalking the family — and already terminally ill — she decides to deliberately walk outside and allow a weathervane to impale her through the eye socket. This is a double rarity — not only does the victim choose their own death, but they succeed in ending their own life.
This is a dignity not offered characters like George and Alex, who try to kill themselves only to be repeatedly denied the embrace of death. Had death decided that Iris has had enough? Was it that eager to start in on her bloodline? There's no telling. But with someone as wily as Iris, who had managed to escape its machinations for so long, perhaps death simply decided to grab Iris while her defenses were down and the grabbing was good.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Bloodlines still takes place near McKinley
In case you were wondering, the "Final Destination" series still takes place in and around McKinley, Pennsylvania. While the franchise has traveled far afield of its home state, taking viewers as far as France, most of its action has occurred within a single town. That's why most of the institutions that lie dead center in each movie's narrative also bear the 21st president's last name. In "Final Destination Bloodlines" this is never more clear than when the Campbell-Reyes family head to the hospital, and it's the same one that unhelpfully supported Kimberly and her friends through their crisis in "Final Destination 2."
The guys that bear the biggest brunt for the family's choice to go to the hospital are Erik Campbell (Richard Harmon) and his not-related-by-blood brother, Bobby Campbell (Owen Patrick Joyner). Erik tries to get Bobby to overdose on a food he's highly allergic to in order to cause death to skip him. Erik gets his piercings and then his insides ripped out by an MRI machine as a result, while Bobby takes a piece of a vending machine right through the head in the ensuing destruction. The family understandably flees after this, though not to safer grounds.
The end of William Bludworth's journey
William Bludworth's story finally comes to an end in "Bloodlines" when he reveals that he has a fatal illness. Though he shares with Stefani the secrets of defeating death — even mentioning Kimberly's shot at immortality — he tells them that his own death will arrive as soon as they're all dead, as he has terminal cancer. But he accepts this, and accepts that he will never know just when he will pass away.
"I intend to enjoy the time I have left. And I suggest you do the same. Life is precious. Enjoy every single second. You never know when. Good luck," he tells them before he departs. It turns out this was an unscripted, improvised message from Tony Todd to his fans. "Zach [Lipovsky] and Adam [Stein], our directors, they made a very shrewd decision to take the last couple of lines that were scripted and said, 'Tony, just say what you would want to say to the fans. What would you like to impart to them in this moment?'" producer Craig Perry told Deadline. "So, everything that makes that scene so emotional is authentic because that was just Tony talking through the camera to the very fans who supported him for so many years."
Though there's never onscreen confirmation of Bludworth's death, Tony Todd passed away in 2024, so it's definitely implied that William will go the way of so many before him — but with dignity.
The end of Iris' direct bloodline
Naturally, what William predicts will happen does happen — every single member of Iris' direct bloodline dies. Brenda (April Telek), Stefani's maternal aunt, lives because she's only related to Iris by marriage. Stefani's cousin Erik, meanwhile, lives because he was the result of an affair Brenda had, though he does get onto death's list for intervening in the passing of others. But the direct line of Iris' descendants is wiped out by death, whether it's via a marauding truck or a whole lot of logs being dumped on them.
That brings everything full circle and leaves the franchise's future with a question mark hanging over it. If that's the end of the Skyview restaurant patrons and their bloodlines, then who will be next on death's docket? Considering the massive success of "Bloodlines," the Grim Reaper will probably come up with an exception very soon.