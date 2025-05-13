Final Destination Bloodlines Review: An Unexpectedly Endearing Gorefest

Life is full of surprises: Birthday parties. Snow days. But one thing that is never a surprise is the "Final Destination" franchise. With these films, you can expect to get exactly what it says on the tin. "Final Destination Bloodlines" — one of the many horror sequels hitting theaters in 2025 — is the latest outing in this series about attempting to cheat Death, and although the conceit is well-worn by this point, it's a genuinely fun flick from directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, who previously helmed the indie thriller "Freaks." With gory, inventive set pieces and engaging performances from its young cast, "Final Destination Bloodlines" is pure, pulpy entertainment.

You know the drill by now. When someone inadvertently evades Death (normally by having a vision of a future calamity that they're able to avert), that doesn't sit well with Death, who puts in serious overtime in finding gruesome ways to kill them so that balance is restored. In this case, our clairvoyant hero is Iris (Brec Bassinger), who is taken by her boyfriend to the grand opening of the Skyview, a glamorous restaurant hundreds of feet above the ground and definitely not built to code. She has a vision of the entire building collapsing, and is able to warn everyone in time before there are any fatalities. This, as you can well understand, really grinds Death's gears.

Fast forward half a century, and Iris's granddaughter Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) is having debilitating nightmares about the Skyview, leading her to seek out her estranged grandmother. What she discovers is, understandably, something of a shock. Death has been coming for each of the survivors of the foiled Skyview accident, and once it succeeds in killing Iris, it'll continue on with the rest of her bloodline. So now, it's up to Stefani to find a way to protect her family, cheating Death for as long as they can.