All 10 Paul Thomas Anderson Movies Ranked (Including One Battle After Another)

Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson's interests as a filmmaker vary greatly: Over 10 movies (including his latest, "One Battle After Another"), he's explored the lives of adult film stars, cult leaders, fashion designers, revolutionaries, lovestruck young people, and many other souls. You can't pin him down to one subject or genre, yet there's a consistent interest across his films in the intimacy of cinema. Anderson can do large-scale chase sequences or staggering wide shots with the best of them, but he's also clearly fascinated with chronicling lives and experiences often ignored by mainstream cinema, like everyday Los Angeles residents or leftist activists.

Even titles focused on the bourgeoisie, like "Phantom Thread" and "There Will Be Blood," center entirely on uncovering the often-ignored, jagged, messy, and even downright evil parts of men usually just considered legendary geniuses. This fascination for the untold lends uniqueness to his works and is one of many reasons ranking his 10 films from "least best" to best is such an incredible exercise. Throughout Anderson's filmography, the unexpected dominates the frame and talented actors have enough room to deliver their most uniquely detailed performances ever.

Even the lowest-ranked films on this list would be all-time greats from most other filmmakers. As for Anderson's highest-ranked motion pictures, they're some of the best modern movies in any genre. That's what happens when you're a director with a wide array of interests, not to mention a penchant for extraordinary storytelling.