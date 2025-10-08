The 10 Best Animated Movies Of 2025 (So Far)
2025 has proven the universal appeal of animation. This year was an especially international one for animated offerings, with the 2025 worldwide box office currently being dominated by an animated sequel from China, although it's not the only country to make a noticeable impact. A film from Japan is also included on that list, while new releases stemming from Korea and England have also gained notoriety. In another unique instance, "KPop Demon Hunters" has dominated watchlists and playlists since its release in June. And despite going straight to Netflix, the demand for a theatrical singalong was so intense that, in August, it ended up in theaters for a weekend to satisfy fans.
This crop of animated films run the gamut from intense R-rated anime offerings to light PG laugh riots, and from epics that are over two and a half hours to less than an hour and a half long gems. Whatever you choose to watch from here, you can bet it will be good. The list was culled from the writer's own experience with these films coupled with Rotten Tomatoes scores and box office information. Here are the 10 best animated movies from the first nine months of 2025.
Ne Zha 2
Forget "Inside Out 2." Forget "Despicable Me." Forget "Frozen." Those animated movies did well at the box office, but "Ne Zha II" became an unmatched titan. Having collected over $2 billion, it's become, as of this writing, both the highest grossing film of the year and the highest grossing animated film of all time. And it did that by relying almost entirely on the grosses from the Chinese market. Thankfully, according to Rotten Tomatoes, critics and audiences from around the world agree that the movie itself is worthy of such success.
A sequel to the 2019 action fantasy "Ne Zha," "Ne Zha II" picks up where the first movie left off. As a result, there are a few details to know beforehand. First, the film's protagonist, named Ne Zha (Crystal Lee), is a toddler who acts as both the hero and the reincarnation of an evil demon. Second, Ne Zha is friends with Ao Bing (Aleks Le), the Dragon King's son, and both Ne Zha and Ao Bing are dead by the end of the first movie. "Ne Zha II" sees them survive in spirit form and undertake a series of heavenly tasks while a war instigated by Ao Bing's father (Christopher Swindle) rages in Ne Zha's hometown.
This is a beautifully rendered film with a heartfelt message about outsiders accepting themselves. As Kristy Puchko of Mashable put it, "'Ne Zha II' is a righteous and riotous epic that's equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and thrilling."
English Cast: Crystal Lee, Griffin Puatu, Michelle Yeoh
Director: Yu Yang
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 2h 24m
Where to watch: for rent
Elio
Since the pandemic, Pixar has had one bona fide hit in "Inside Out 2," and that was a follow-up to a property with considerable pent-up demand for a sequel. Meanwhile, although "Elemental" was a sleeper hit, "Lightyear" misfired badly. Being a Pixar film isn't the box office guarantee it used to be, and "Elio" is a testament to that. Despite positive reviews, predictions that this would be one of 2025's biggest box office bombs sadly came to fruition. But for our money, we think everyone should see this creative feast for the eyes.
"Elio" is about the title character (Yonas Kibreab), a quirky 11-year-old child who lives with his Aunt Olga (Zoe Saldaña) following the death of his parents. He wishes to be abducted by aliens but to no avail and Olga sends him to a youth camp after a disastrous incident. There, he is finally abducted, but is mistaken for Earth's leader and taken to the Communiverse, a peaceful conglomerate of aliens from different planets who exchange ideas. He also ends up making friends with Glordon (Remy Edgerly), the son of Lord Grigon (Brad Garrett), a warlord who threatens to take the Communiverse hostage.
"Elio's" Communiverse is unlike anything you've seen before, showcasing unique aliens in a thrilling environment. The movie should be seen for this alone, but the story itself is touching and well worth your time.
Cast: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña , Remy Edgerly
Director: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, & Adrian Molina
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 38m
Where to watch: Disney+
Predator: Killer of Killers
"Predator: Killer of Killers" follows 2022's "Prey," acting as the latest in the ever-growing line of "Predator" movies and the first animated installment. As a result, it has a unique anthology-like structure. It features three people from very different backgrounds — Viking warrior Ursa (Lindsay LaVanchy), Japanese samurai Kenji (Louis Ozawa), and World War II mechanic John J. Torres (Rick Gonzalez) — each encountering and eventually killing a Predator. Unbeknownst to our heroes, this earns them a trip to the Predators' home planet, where they wait in suspended animation until it's their turn to fight the Predator overlord.
The movie, co-directed by "Prey" helmer Dan Trachtenberg, sports beautiful artwork full of bloody matchups that make for a refreshing experience for long-time fans. "Predator: Killer of Killers" goes all-in on the violence while containing unique contributions and surprises to the series beyond the choice of its format. With Dan Trachtenberg now at the wheel, we can definitely say that the franchise is in good hands.
Cast: Lindsay LaVanchy, Louis Ozawa, Rick Gonzalez
Director: Dan Trachtenberg & Joshua Wassung
Rating: R
Runtime: 1h 44m
Where to watch: Hulu
The Bad Guys 2
2022's "The Bad Guys" was a rip-snorting adventure with plenty of visual appeal. So it should come as no surprise that its sequel, aptly titled "The Bad Guys 2," offers more of the same. Come for the delightful characters from the original, stay for the new group of female villains called the Bad Girls.
Following their stint in jail because they were, well, bad guys, the once-infamous band of animal criminals headed by Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) have attempted to go straight. But after trying to help the police track down a criminal, the Phantom Bandit, they find themselves framed for his work and kidnapped by a trio of female criminals — Kitty Kat (Danielle Brooks), Pigtail Petrova (Maria Bakalova), and Doom (Natasha Lyonne) — after they escape from the authorities.
The twisty, turny story works in everything from space travel to a substance called MacGuffinite, all while keeping the Bad Guys front and center as they work the case and attempt to maintain their innocence. Their attempts at being good may have failed in the movie world but in the real world, "The Bad Guys 2" is quite a good time. Plus, not only does everything work out in the end, there's also enough story left for "The Bad Guys 3."
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos
Director: Pierre Perifel & JP Sans
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 44m
Where to watch: for rent
Dog Man
"Dog Man," adapted from the children's graphic novel series of the same name by Dav Pilkey, is mostly for the toddler set but there's enough fun in here for those that are a bit older, too. Within this colorful adventure are brief bits about loneliness and parenthood that might go over little ones' heads but will have parents nodding in recognition.
After a bomb diffusion goes wrong, Officer Knight and his dog (both voiced by Peter Hastings) are maimed, so the doctors do the only thing they can: sew the dog's head on Officer Knight's body to create Dog Man. The dog-human hybrid becomes the best cop on the Force, arresting the criminal cat Petey (Pete Davidson) numerous times. After multiple escapes from jail, Petey decides he needs an assistant more like him and clones himself leading to a newborn copy he calls Li'l Petey (Lucas Hopkins Calderon). But after messing up his schemes, Li'l Petey is abandoned and adopted by Dog Man. And that's just the first third of the movie.
"Dog Man" is stuffed with cute critters, most of all Dog Man himself, and odd plot points that nonetheless make sense in the larger context of the film. The animation is deliberately simplistic yet evocative, and the voice cast is top-notch. Put it all together and you've got a delightful flick.
Cast: Peter Hastings, Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Lucas Hopkins Calderon
Director: Peter Hastings
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 29m
Where to watch: Netflix
Lost in Starlight
The Korean movie "Lost in Starlight" has all the trappings of a great sci-fi film: a futuristic city with holograms and billboards on every corner, everyday items employing fascinating technology, and an astronaut who dreams of going to Mars. But at its heart is a simple story of a man and a woman falling in love — that just so happens to take place 25 years in the future.
It's 2050 and Nan-young (Kim Tae-ri) works for NASA. She yearns to go on their upcoming trip to Mars and can't have anything get in her way. But then she meets Jay (Hong Kyung), a musician who happened to write her favorite song in the world. Despite her misgivings, they quickly fall in love, until she gets the news that her bid to go to Mars has been successful. Can their love survive across the planets?
Reportedly the first original South Korean animation to be picked up by Netflix, "Lost in Starlight" is a beautifully illustrated movie that conveys its story with depth and intrigue. No less than Bong Joon Ho himself lauded the film as "a visual masterpiece." And it's easy to understand why. "Lost in Starlight" tells a small story on a grand scale, just like falling in love.
Cast: Kim Tae-ri, Hong Kyung, Sharon Kwon
Director: Han Ji-won
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 38m
Where to watch: Netflix
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Even if you're not from across the pond, you've likely have heard of Wallace (Ben Whitehead) and Gromit. And if you've heard of this stop motion double act, you know that perhaps the most notorious thief foiled by the eccentric inventor and his level-headed dog was Feathers McGraw, who made his debut in the 1993 Oscar-winning short film "The Wrong Trousers." Feathers McGraw was sent away to a zoo for his crimes (he was a penguin after all), and in "Vengeance Most Fowl," he seeks to get revenge on Wallace and Gromit by reprogramming Wallace's new robotic gardening gnome Norbot (Reece Shearsmith).
Though there are many movies on this list that have gotten high praise on Rotten Tomatoes, this is the only one with a perfect 100% rating. And that's because critics, just like everyone else, love Wallace and Gromit. While there's light fun made of modern technology, "Vengeance Most Fowl" maintains the feel of other classic "Wallace and Gromit" animations. And the combination of new tech with the same comforting duo, complete with laughs and heart, results in another winner.
There are two types of people: those who love Wallace and Gromit and those who haven't watched the pair yet. If you're in the latter camp, this movie demands your attention.
Cast: Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel
Director: Nick Park & Merlin Crossingham
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 22m
Where to watch: Netflix
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
Bugs Bunny may be the old school star of "Looney Tunes" cartoons, but he doesn't appear in "The Day the Earth Blew Up." Instead Porky Pig and Daffy Duck take center stage when a space invader comes to Earth. The Invader (Peter MacNicol) has a chewing gum based scheme to take over the planet and Porky and Daffy (both Eric Bauza), accompanied by gum factory scientist Petunia Pig (Candi Milo), who also has a crush on Porky, must thwart his grand designs.
The question on everyone's minds is whether Porky and Daffy's big screen escapade has the same sensibilities as the classic "Looney Tunes" cartoons. And the answer is an emphatic yes. Beyond being daffy to the extreme, especially when it comes to the aptly named duck, its heart is always in the right place even in the midst of its side-splitting gags and kooky jokes. By treating its iconic characters with the respect they deserve, this movie works, silly though it may be.
Cast: Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, Peter MacNicol
Director: Pete Browngardt
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 31m
Where to watch: HBO Max
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle
"Demon Slayer" has been a defining anime for several years, and as a result, this movie may not be the place to start if you're trying to get into the franchise. Based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," the first film adaptation came in 2020 with "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train" followed by four seasons on TV before this movie saw the light of day, so there's plenty to unpack for the uninitiated. But for everyone else familiar with the franchise, this is a great big-screen experience.
"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle" starts immediately after the anime's fourth season, picking up as the Demon Slayer Corps are whisked away to the Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji's (Greg Chun) Infinity Castle. The Demon Corps must fight demons while trying to get a handle on the surreal laws of the Infinity Castle. This is the first entry in a trilogy wrapping up the Demon Slayer anime, and if you're caught up on the basics, you won't be disappointed.
Full of dark storylines, action-packed sequences, and beautiful animation, Infinity Castle blew every one away at the box office and further proved why the franchise is a hit. Toussaint Egan put it well on RogerEbert.com, saying that, "'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' is a flashy, frenetic, and thoroughly entertaining action anime that delivers on both a visual and emotional level."
English Cast: Zach Aguilar, Aleks Le, Erika Harlacher
Director: Haruo Sotozaki & Hikaru Kondô
Rating: R
Runtime: 2h 35m
Where to watch: in theaters
KPop Demon Hunters
"KPop Demon Hunters" centers on dominating K-pop girl group Huntr/x consisting of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo). But these ladies have a greater purpose than simply scoring hits, as they also fight demons and use their singing to create a shield that protects Earth from further harm. But demon ruler Gwi-Ma (Lee Byung-hun) has an ace up his sleeve: a boy band led by Ji-noo (Ahn Hyo-seop) called the Saja Boys that pose as humans and seek to take Huntr/x's fans. Huntr/x quickly catch on to the ruse and work to take them down, until Ji-noo discovers Rumi's demon marks and the two form a connection over their similar heritage.
The film's effervescent soundtrack, wonderful characters, and terrific story have made it a phenomenon from the moment it hit Netflix. The use of anime and K-dramas as references have worked in its favor, as while there are other movies like KPop Demon Hunters, few are as visually distinct while being so universal in their subject-matter. The movie explores themes of fandom, being true to oneself, and getting over shame, making it a feel-good jaunt that nonetheless has weighty scenes. It doesn't hurt that four of the film's songs have been in the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. Even months after its release, "Kpop Demon Hunters" is still "Golden."
Cast: Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo
Director: Maggie Kang & Chris Appelhans
Rating: PG
Runtime: 1h 36m
Where to watch: Netflix