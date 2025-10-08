The 15 Best Movies Of 2025 (So Far)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As we enter the latter stages of 2025, critics and audiences alike will soon find themselves looking back at the films that have defined the year. While there are still many movies left to open between now and the beginning of 2026, there's already been no shortage of quality titles. From remarkable indie films to big-name blockbusters, 2025 has offered a wide variety of features deserving of praise. In perhaps the most surprising development of recent years, 2025 actually heralded the return of original concepts over sequels, franchises, and pre-existing IP. In short, the movies are back!
When compiling a list like this, there are always going to be some obvious titles that absolutely must be included: When directors like Darren Aronofsky, Ryan Coogler, Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Soderbergh, and Spike Lee release new films in the same year, they're bound to be among the best that year has to offer. However, one of the great pleasures of putting together best-of lists is pointing readers in the direction of some lesser-seen gems just waiting to be discovered. Here are the 15 best movies of 2025 so far.
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
While driving home one night, Shula (Susan Chardy) discovers her uncle lying dead in the middle of the road. As the family gathers to make funeral arrangements, Shula and her cousins share secrets from their past, exposing the pain their late uncle inflicted upon them. In so doing, they hash out not just the generational trauma of their family, but of society at large.
"On Becoming a Guinea Fowl" is the second feature film from writer-director Rungano Nyoni, who burst onto the scene with the 2017 drama "I Am Not a Witch." In examining the suffering caused by one family member upon many others, Nyoni dives into the debate between tradition and modernity that animates current day Zambia. It's a fearless work of art that is at times surreal, funny, and heartbreaking.
Cast: Susan Chardy, Elizabeth Chisela, Henry B.J. Phiri
Director: Rungano Nyoni
Release date: March 7
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 99 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%
Where to watch: HBO Max
Black Bag
George and Kathryn (Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett) have as healthy a relationship as you could ask for, both at home and at work, where they both serve as counterintelligence agents for the National Cyber Security Centre. Their bond is tested when George is tasked with investigating a high-level security breach with all roads leading to Kathryn as the main suspect. Desperate to save his marriage and his country, George looks to his NCSC operatives for potential alternatives.
Directed with a steady-handed style by Steven Soderbergh, "Black Bag" is a throwback to '70s-era, paranoia-fueled thrillers. It's not hard to imagine Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway starring in a version of this directed by Sydney Pollack, which is perhaps exactly the sort of praise Soderbergh was hoping for. 50 years from now, we'll likely be saying the same about "Black Bag," which is a must-see for fans of espionage films.
Cast: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Release date: March 14
Rating: R
Runtime: 93 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%
Where to watch: Prime Video
Warfare
"Warfare" is destined to be remembered as one of the best war movies ever made. Set during the height of the Iraq War, it focuses on a platoon of Navy SEALS who embed themselves in a two-story house following the 2006 Battle of Ramadi. As enemy forces surround the building, their chances don't look good. When their evacuation is disrupted by explosions and enemy gunfire, the platoon must band together to survive and hope that reinforcements will soon arrive.
This gripping film is a collaboration between Oscar-nominated writer-director Alex Garland and Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza (portrayed here by D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), who based the script on his own experiences. As such, the film adopts a you-are-there reality that foregoes the usual war movie cliches for gritty realism. The results are as harrowing as anything since the iconic D-Day invasion scene from "Saving Private Ryan," only this time, it's stretched out to feature length.
Cast: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis
Directors: Ray Mendoza, Alex Garland
Release date: April 11
Rating: R
Runtime: 95 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%
Where to watch: HBO Max
Sinners
In 1932, twin brothers Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore (both played by Michael B. Jordan) return to Mississippi to open a juke joint using money they've stolen from the Chicago criminal underground. They enlist the locals to assist, including their guitarist cousin, Sammie (Miles Canton), whose pastor father warns him against engaging in the devil's music. Opening night almost goes off without a hitch until a group of vampires show up looking for something other than moonshine to drink.
With "Sinners," Ryan Coogler cashes in the blank check afforded him by the success of "Black Panther" to make that rarest of birds: a big studio film based on an original premise. The gambit paid off big time, with the critical and box office success of the film buoying Coogler's reputation as a master of his craft. More than just an edge-of-your-seat supernatural thriller, "Sinners" uses the structure of a vampire movie to explore the lingering horrors of slavery and segregation that permeate throughout the American South.
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Canton
Director: Ryan Coogler
Release date: April 18
Rating: R
Runtime: 137 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%
Where to watch: HBO Max
Friendship
Socially awkward marketing executive Craig Waterman (Tim Robinson) lives a quiet life with his wife, Tami (Kate Mara), who has a closer relationship with her ex-boyfriend than she does with her current husband. Shunned by his co-workers, Craig suddenly finds himself bonding with his new neighbor, super-cool meteorologist Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd). When his needy, eccentric behavior drives Austin away, Craig spirals out of control, threatening his relationship with his wife and their son.
Anyone who has watched "I Think You Should Leave" is hip to Robinson's surreal, ultra-cringe sense of humor, and that's taken into overdrive with "Friendship," the feature debut for longtime TV director Andrew DeYoung (best known for the likes of Hulu's "Shrill" and the HBO Max Original series "Our Flag Means Death"). A sort of comedic take on "Taxi Driver," the film stares into the abyss of loneliness and obsession and finds laughter in the darkness.
Cast: Tim Robinson, Kate Mara, Paul Rudd
Director: Andrew DeYoung
Release date: May 9
Rating: R
Runtime: 100 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%
Where to watch: HBO Max
The Phoenician Scheme
After surviving an assassination attempt, industrialist Anatole "Zsa-Zsa" Korda (Benicio del Toro) sets about reconnecting with his estranged daughter, Sister Liesl (Mia Threapleton). Desperate to save his business, Korda travels the globe with Liesl and Norwegian entomologist Bjørn Lund (Michael Cera) to swindle his investors into helping him rebuild the infrastructure of Phoenicia through illegal means. His scheme may crumble when his half-brother, Nubar (Benedict Cumberbatch), threatens to withdraw his entire investment.
As per usual with Wes Anderson, "The Phoenician Scheme" is a candy-colored, meticulously-created confection featuring an all-star cast of international actors. Each dioramic composition conveys a level of control that contrasts the chaos Korda finds himself in as he tries to keep his empire from crumbling while evading several attempts on his life. There's also a surprisingly deep emotional core, as Korda tries for the first time to be a father to the daughter he left behind in the pursuit of global dominance.
Cast: Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera
Director: Wes Anderson
Release date: May 30
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 101 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%
Where to watch: Peacock
28 Years Later
28 years after a rage virus ripped through the United Kingdom, a few survivors have started society anew on Lindisfarne, an island just off England's north east coast. Quarantined from the rest of Europe, the townspeople venture back to the mainland to scavenge for supplies, including Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who takes his son, Spike (Alfie Williams), on a hunting expedition despite the protestations of his mother, Isla (Jodie Comer). Desperate to save his mother from an unknown ailment, Spike takes her to the mainland in search of a mysterious doctor who lives amongst the infected.
"28 Years Later" heralds the return of director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, who reinvigorated the zombie movie genre with the original "28 Days Later" back in 2002. Shot on iPhones, drones, and old Panavision cameras in a style reminiscent of the first film's mini-DV aesthetic, "28 Years" moves with a propulsive energy that mimics the high speed of the rage-infected living dead.
Cast: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams
Director: Danny Boyle
Release date: June 20
Rating: R
Runtime: 115 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%
Where to watch: Netflix
Sorry, Baby
While getting her masters degree, Agnes (Eva Victor) is sexually assaulted by her literature professor, Preston Decker (Louis Cancelmi), who immediately resigns and is therefore no longer subject to an investigation by the university. Slowly but surely, Agnes picks up the pieces of her life, adopting a cat, taking a job as a literature professor at her alma mater, and bonding with the newborn daughter of her friend, Lydie (Naomi Ackie).
In her feature debut, writer-director-star Victor tackles thorny subject matter with empathy, humor, and compassion. In the end, we are left with the sense that although bad things happen in the world, that's no reason to lose hope in ourselves. "Sorry, Baby" reminds us that if Agnes can find light at the end of the tunnel then so can the rest of us.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Cast: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie, Louis Cancelmi
Director: Eva Victor
Release date: June 27
Rating: R
Runtime: 103 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%
Where to watch: Prime Video
Eddington
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the small town of Eddington, New Mexico, becomes a battleground for the various culture wars that arise. Frustrated with state-wide mask mandates, Sheriff Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix) decides to challenge liberal mayor Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal) in his upcoming re-election bid. Tensions continue to rise as Black Lives Matter protests spill into the streets and Joe takes increasingly desperate measures to save his crumbling marriage to Louise (Emma Stone), who falls under the spell of a cult leader.
With "Hereditary," "Midsommar," and "Beau is Afraid," Ari Aster established himself as the patron saint of discomfort. That's never been more true than it is of "Eddington," a neo-Western with dark comedy elements that forces audiences to confront the most disruptive and divisive period in modern history. One of the great things about "Eddington" is that, no matter your political leanings, it will challenge your worldview as often as it triggers you.
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone
Director: Ari Aster
Release date: July 18
Rating: R
Runtime: 149 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%
Where to watch: Prime Video
Weapons
In a small Pennsylvania town, 17 children from the same first grade class suddenly disappear one night, save for one lone child, Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher). The townspeople demand answers, directing most of their ire at the homeroom teacher, Justine (Julia Garner), who they suspect had something to do with it. As one of the fathers, Archer (Josh Brolin), obsessively searches for his missing son, he and Justine soon discover that the truth is more sinister than anyone could ever imagine.
"Weapons" unfolds in a nonlinear fashion that takes on the perspective of multiple characters to unravel its mystery, akin to the likes of "Magnolia" and Akira Kurosawa's classic "Rashomon," one of his best movies. It's a terrifying commentary on the collective numbing that has resulted from the prevalence of mass shootings. It's also surprisingly funny, especially when witchy Aunt Gladys (Amy Madigan) shows up. With his second film, "Barbarian" director Zach Cregger proves himself to be a new master of horror.
Cast: Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich
Director: Zach Cregger
Release date: August 8
Rating: R
Runtime: 128 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
Where to watch: Prime Video
Highest 2 Lowest
Music mogul David King (Denzel Washington) is on top of the world as he plans to buy back the majority shares of the record label he founded. Yet his life is upended when a kidnapper calls to tell him his son is being held for ransom. As it turns out, the kidnapper has actually snatched the son of his childhood friend and chauffeur, Paul Christopher (Jeffrey Wright), by mistake. But that means little to the kidnapper, who threatens to kill the kid unless David delivers $17.5 million in Swiss franc notes.
The fifth collaboration between Washington and Spike Lee, "Highest 2 Lowest" is technically a remake of Akira Kurosawa's "High and Low," but it's more of a spiritual reimagining. Although the set-up is the same, Lee changes the structure to make David the driving force of the third act as opposed to the police. It all leads to a showdown between David and Yung Felon (ASAP Rocky), an aspiring rapper who will do anything for a record deal.
Cast: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, ASAP Rocky
Director: Spike Lee
Release date: August 15
Rating: R
Runtime: 133 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Lurker
Everything changes for retail clerk Matthew Morning (Théodore Pellerin) when a British pop star, Oliver (Archie Madekwe), walks into the store and compliments his taste in music. Pretty soon, Matthew is hanging out with Oliver and his entourage, and before long he's taken over production of a behind-the-scenes documentary about the singer's life. Yet just as quickly as he was let into Oliver's inner circle, Matthew is pushed out of it, and his attempts to regain entry become increasingly dangerous and unhinged.
The feature debut for Emmy-winning writer-director Alex Russell ("The Bear"), "Lurker" is a spiritual cousin to "The Talented Mr. Ripley," examining the fractured psychology of an unremarkable loner who latches himself to wealth and fame through deception and coercion. Yet it's also a study of the lengths people will go to in order to achieve greatness, not just for Matthew, but for Oliver, as well. In the end, is there much difference between the two?
Cast: Théodore Pellerin, Archie Madekwe, Zack Fox
Director: Alex Russell
Release date: August 22
Rating: R
Runtime: 100 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Splitsville
Carey (Kyle Marvin) thinks his life is perfectly fine before his wife, Ashley (Adria Arjona), admits she's been cheating on him and wants a divorce. He goes to their best friends, Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (Michael Angelo Covino), in search of help, and is shocked to discover that the secret to their long-lasting relationship is an open marriage. Things get complicated when Carey and Julie sleep together, which means more to him than it does to her, and throws the effectiveness of the whole "open marriage" thing into question.
The second feature film from writer-director Covino (who opened his account with the cycling dramedy "The Climb" in 2019), "Splitsville" plays like a modern day Woody Allen movie. Like Allen's "Manhattan," one of his best movies, it scrutinizes the romantic entanglements of upper-middle class intellectuals who think they're too smart to make bad decisions, yet time and again are thwarted by the needs of their hearts over their rational minds.
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Kyle Marvin, Adria Arjona
Director: Michael Angelo Covino
Release date: August 22
Rating: R
Runtime: 104 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%
Where to watch: Prime Video
Caught Stealing
In 1990s New York City, former baseball prodigy Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) has been working in bars after a car accident brought his Major League dreams to a grinding halt. When his mohawked neighbor, Russ Miner (Matt Smith), goes to England and leaves him in charge of his cat, Hank finds himself embroiled in a dangerous web of Russian mobsters, Hasidic gangsters, and corrupt cops. It's up to Hank to save himself, the cast, and his girlfriend, Yvonne (Zoë Kravitz), all while rooting for the Giants to win the World Series.
In many ways, "Caught Stealing" is a return to Darren Aronofsky's filmmaking roots, adopting the gritty aesthetics of "Pi" and "Requiem for a Dream." It's a throwback to grungy crime dramas of yore, eschewing greater themes and subtext for action, violence, and comedy. With his long hair and facial scruff, Austin Butler's journey from Nickelodeon to A-list Hollywood star takes an unexpected but welcome turn in "Caught Stealing," in which he delivers another stellar performance.
Cast: Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz
Director: Darren Aronofsky
Release date: August 29
Rating: R
Runtime: 107 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%
Where to watch: Prime Video
One Battle After Another
Far-left activists "Ghetto" Pat Calhoun (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor) meet and fall in love while trying to change the world through revolutionary tactics. Perfidia is forced to flee after falling into a tenuous relationship with Col. Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn), forcing Pat to go into hiding with their infant daughter, Charlene. 16 years later, Pat and Charlene are living under the aliases Bob and Willa Ferguson (Chase Infiniti) in northern California, but their lives are thrown into chaos when Col. Lockjaw re-enters the picture.
With this loose adaptation of Thomas Pynchon's "Vineland," Paul Thomas Anderson has crafted the most prescient movie of his long career. Rather than looking back at the past as he has done with films such as "Boogie Nights," "There Will Be Blood," and "Licorice Pizza," "One Battle After Another" turns the spotlight on the here-and-now, examining our current political landscape in ways that are at times frightening, hilarious, and, ultimately, hopeful.
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Release date: September 26
Rating: R
Runtime: 162 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%
Where to watch: In theaters