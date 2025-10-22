The 10 Best Jacob Elordi Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most actors have to spend a few years taking whatever minor film and television parts they can get as they wait for that breakout role. However, as has been made abundantly clear by now, Jacob Elordi isn't most actors. After a couple of short films and some work as an extra, Elordi was cast in Netflix's 2018 teen rom-com "The Kissing Booth," which became massively popular and instantly catapulted him to the top of the game. The following year, Elordi proved he wasn't only good for playing the handsome lead in romantic comedies when he began his career-making run as Nate on the acclaimed HBO drama series "Euphoria."

Elordi quickly earned himself the clout to be choosy about his roles, and that has resulted in a fascinating career. While he's done a little bit of television outside of "Euphoria," the majority of Elordi's acting work has been in movies. He inevitably got roped into doing sequels to "The Kissing Booth" and hasn't always been able to steer clear of romantic fluff, but the actor has built an otherwise impressive resume. But which of his movies are his best, and how does "Euphoria" and his other small screen work fit in with them in terms of quality? We've ranked Elordi's top 10 films and TV shows.